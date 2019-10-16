Food employee did not wash hands prior to food handling; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; potentially hazardous foods (deli meat) were held at 54-55 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; chemicals were stored on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the area; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper equipment temperatures were not functioning properly in the deli case (dial was broken); basement bilcoe doors were observed open and unscreened which does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; spoon at the coffee station and scoops at the water ice freezer were observed in stagnant water; cleaning was needed to remove cat food/water observed in the rear area.