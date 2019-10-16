Roaches and rodents and flies — oh my. Those pests dominated quite a few Philadelphia food facilities in this week’s edition of Clean Plates.
Roaches, for example, set up shop in deli slicers, containers of onion powder, and rubber gaskets of freezers. Mice, meanwhile, made toilets out potato chip racks, food preparation areas, and shelving units. Flies buzzed around pizza prep areas, sugar containers, and sinks.
And then, there were the cats. One location had a feline friend hanging out in a food prep area, while another spot had cat food and water set up in its back room. In a third place, a sanitarian heard a meowing cat, but couldn’t get access to the basement or rear of the building to check it out.
But people were also something of a problem. Cigarettes and their butts appeared in a couple of facilities, while medication and various personal items made their way into work areas in others. Some locations also lacked covered receptacles for the disposal of feminine products.
From Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 Philadelphia health inspectors closed at least 21 facilities (and a few more than once) for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit inquirer.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
734 Adams Ave.
14 violations, 4 serious
Food safety certified person was not present initially; raw chicken was stored above bacon and raw pork in the walk in cooler; three cakes in a dessert display case were not kept at proper temperature; mouse droppings were observed on floor behind refrigerators in service area, under mop sink in the kitchen and on stairwells; a dead mouse was observed on a glueboard behind a refrigerator in the service area; cutting board was observed stored on the floor; a display case at the service area could not hold food at proper temperature; cutting boards observed with deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; a missing ceiling tile was observed on the hallway by the restroom.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 1.
1812 S. 8th St.
13 violations, 2 serious
Food safety professional was unable to demonstrate proper sanitizing methods; mice feces observed behind the potato chips rack and cookie shelf; common bowls or food containers observed without handles in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; unfinished wood shelving observed in the rear storage area and basement was not smooth and easily cleanable; stopper at the ware wash basin did not adequately maintain water inside the basin; food facility lacked sanitizer test strips to monitor chlorine and sanitizer concentration; restroom door was not self-closing; water damaged ceiling tiles observed in the rear storage area; hole and gaps observed at the junctions by the basement door stairwell; hole observed in the middle of the floor in the rear storage room; no trash can observed outside within 10 feet of facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 1.
2900 Levick St.
16 violations, 4 serious
The handwash sink in the cooking area was blocked by a mop bucket and a box and not accessible at all times for employee use; flies observed in the pizza prep area where a pizza was placed out uncovered; chemicals (bottles of bleach) were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles (cups and lids) in the basement storage area; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment were not available or readily accessible in refrigerators in the service area; visible physical evidence of insect activity (flies) observed in the cooking, food prep and basement storage areas; an outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; dead roaches and debris observed on the floor perimeters in the rear food prep, and basement storage areas.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 1.
3516 Germantown Ave.
18 violations, 4 serious
No water (hot or cold) was available at handwash sinks throughout the facility; expired baby food observed on retail area shelving; observed no chemical sanitizer available for sanitization of equipment and utensils; visible physical evidence of insect (house fly) activity observed throughout the facility; front outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; sanitarian heard meowing cat when in the food prep area, person in charge would not provide basement and rear building access; food prep and retail area display cases, chest freezer, open air refrigeration unit, a 4-door refrigeration unit and walk-in cooler observed not operational during inspection; accumulation of personal refuse and dirty dishes observed in the food prep area; damaged and cracked flooring tiles observed throughout the facility; damp mop observed stored in dirty stagnant water and not elevated on a utility rack to properly air dry.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 2.
1933 W. Moyamensing Ave.
8 violations, 2 serious
Live roaches observed on food preparation area prep tables; loose rodenticide observed in the storage closet and was not in tamper-resistant bait station; mouse droppings observed along floor perimeters in the food preparation area, hallway, and storage closet; flies observed in the food preparation and ware washing areas; spatula observed stored between the three basin sink and wall, which were not easily cleaned and sanitized.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 2.
1038 S. 9th St.
18 violations, 8 serious
Food employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink; flies observed in the sugar at coffee station and on donuts in food prep area, ants crawling through glaze; black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin on plastic components; hotdogs and sausage were held at 117 to 133 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required; eggs, half & half and cream cheese were held at 45 to 64.4 degrees F, rather than 45 degrees F or below as required; roach observed crawling into floor crevice near cold prep unit; cat observed in food prep area during the inspection; water ice scoops stored in standing, murky water at room temperature; animal hair observed on utility lines behind fryers; donut glaze observed on floors and walls in prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 2.
1923 Fairmount Ave., Unit C-3
25 violations, 9 serious
Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure, soap not used; visibly unclean linens are stored in direct contact with ready to eat foods inside of the cold prep unit and refrigeration equipment; potentially hazardous ready to eat foods (cooked noodles and soup) prepared in the food facility were not date marked; chemicals (Gorilla Glue) is stored above the cold prep unit in the food prep area; clean food equipment and containers were stored directly on the floor and on soiled cardboard linings; spoons were stored in stagnant room temperature water (71-104 degrees F ), not under running water or hot water 135 degrees F or above; some of the exhaust hood filters and grease trap surfaces were greasy; interior surfaces of the reach-in freezer in the basement, bi-level refrigerator-freezer door gaskets, walk-in cooler floors, and shelving were unclean; a separate covered can for the disposal of women’s sanitary products was not available in the employee restroom; employee restroom was lacking toilet paper.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 3.
4676 Frankford Ave.
13 violations, 2 serious
Foods observed between 51.8-53.6 degrees; cold prep unit observed at 55.6 degrees; soda crates used for elevation throughout; unfinished painted, bare wood shelving was observed in the rear storage area, raw wood knife storage in prep area; cutting boards observed with deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; no cold water distribution observed at prep area hand sink; walls, ceiling and floor were in need of cleaning.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 4.
1038 S. 9th St.
8 violations, 2 serious
Flour, batter and live flies were observed on equipment (table, mixers, dough machine, racks, etc.); potentially hazardous food sausage in large reach-in refrigerator was held at 44.4 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; visible physical evidence of insect activity observed in the food prep area and basement; pink slime and black residue observed on the interior of the ice machine bin on the walls and components; debris observed on floor at floor perimeters near ice machine, behind chest freezer, etc.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 4.
3740 N. Broad St.
7 violations, 3 serious
No food safety certified person was present during the inspection; water (hot & cold) was not available at the handwash sink; food was held at 50.4-60.2 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity observed on the mobile vending unit; food debris and grease observed along surfaces throughout the mobile vending unit; dirt and grease observed on flooring throughout the mobile vending unit.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 4.
4813 Tacony St.
10 violations, 3 serious
No Food Safety Certified Person Present at the time of inspection; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the warewashing area; no sanitizer observed at the time of inspection; domestic cabinetry observed in the retail area; toilet fixtures observed unclean; maintenance tools observed stored mop sink; cleaning was needed around the floor perimeter and shelves in the retail area, and in the warewashing area (including behind/under the electrical panel).
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 4.
1860 E. Venango St.
20 violations, 6 serious
Food employee did not wash hands prior to food handling; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; potentially hazardous foods (deli meat) were held at 54-55 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; chemicals were stored on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the area; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper equipment temperatures were not functioning properly in the deli case (dial was broken); basement bilcoe doors were observed open and unscreened which does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; spoon at the coffee station and scoops at the water ice freezer were observed in stagnant water; cleaning was needed to remove cat food/water observed in the rear area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 7.
330 W. Oregon Ave.
12 violations, 6 serious
Hot water at all handsinks was not reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or above; can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher; food was held at 45-60 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; mouse droppings around floor perimeters near storage room and food preparation area, live roaches in food preparation area, fly activity in the food preparation area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 7.
5642 Boyer St.
12 violations, 2 serious
Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the bar area; mouse droppings under microwave; rear door not rodent proof; utility sink not provided; toilet room missing covered receptacle for sanitary napkins; raw wood used as shelving and wall paneling, gaps and holes observed throughout facility; countertop fryer observed on three bay sink.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 7.
2147 S. 16th St.
32 violations, 10 serious
The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a sanitizer bucket, cutting board, and spatula and not accessible at all times for employee use; a functional hand washing sink was not provided in the ware washing area; live roaches observed in containers of onion powder in the retail area; dead roaches observed on canned food lids on retail area shelves; raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler and cold prep unit; loose insecticide observed on retail area floor and not in a tamper resistant bait station; mouse droppings observed throughout the facility, dead mouse observed in the basement storage room; food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor in the walk-in cooler; restroom fixtures observed soiled; dead roaches observed on floors in the basement, storage area, and ware washing area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 7.
1740 Sansom St.
22 violations, 7 serious
No hot water available at the designated hand wash sink in the prep area; no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them due to a lack of an approved sanitizer; buttercream was held at 69.6 to 71.2 degrees F rather than 45 degrees F or below as required; front and rear door of the food facility were left open and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; restroom lacked a self-closing door; water damaged ceiling tiles observed in the basement warewash area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 8.
3635 Lancaster Ave.
12 violations, 3 serious
Several foods observed uncovered in walk-in and cold hold units; potentially hazardous ready to eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours located in the walk-in and cold hold units was not date marked; mice droppings observed on shelving unit under the register, throughout the kitchen area and in the restrooms; food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor in the walk-in freezer and refrigerator; general cleaning needed under the equipment in prep area due to dust, grease accumulation and mouse droppings.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 8.
3718 N. Broad St.
20 violations, 7 serious
Cigarettes found on the shelving in the food prep area during the inspection; roaches observed in rice in the food prep area; raw chicken observed stored above uncovered fresh cut vegetables in the walk-in cooler; raw beef observed thawing in three basin warewashing sink; employee medicines and personal hygiene products stored in food prep area area; heavy accumulation of rodent droppings observed in the food prep and rear storage areas; common bowls or food containers observed without handles in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; covered receptacle for sanitary napkins not provided in a toilet room used by females.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 8.
3740 N. Broad St.
3 violations, 1 serious
No food safety certified person was present during the inspection; grill and deep fryers observed not functional/ in use; grease accumulation observed along surfaces throughout the mobile vending unit.
The establishment was required to continue to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 9.
2147 S. 16th St.
7 violations, 1 serious
Dead roaches observed on canned food lids on retail area shelves; live roaches observed throughout the facility; cardboard shelf liners observed in the storage area; live roaches observed around reach-in freezer rubber gaskets.
The Cease Operations Order was continued and the establishment was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 11.
5807 Torresdale Ave.
8 violations, 1 serious
Several bags of gnawed food items observed in retail shelving; accumulation of dead insects and a mouse observed on motherboards in back of refrigeration; several mouse droppings observed on retail shelving under gnawed bags of pet litter and gnawed food items throughout store; open wall observed in women’s toilet room with mouse droppings inside; floor surfaces behind refrigeration units in back of the retail area observed with mouse droppings and glue boards filled with insects and a dead mouse; heavily damaged open/exposed ceiling surfaces and heavily soiled insulation observed hanging in storage area above toilet rooms.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected. Oct. 11.
1104 S. 9th St.
8 violations, 1 serious
Potentially hazardous food, was not cooled from 135 degrees F to 70 degrees F in 2 hours and/or from 135 degrees F to 41 degrees F within 6 hours after preparation; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible; multiple gnats/fruit flies and a fly were observed on the wall and near whole tomatoes; common bowls or food containers observed without handles in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; mop sink not present.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 15.
2039 S. 7th St.
24 violations, 5 serious
Visible evidence of insect or rodent contaminated foods in the retail area. Gnawed bags of potato chips observed; live roaches observed inside the deli slicer, live roaches observed on the cutting board, mouse dropping and dead flies observed in the sanitizing solution of the three basin sink; deli cheeses located in the display case and held more than 48 hours were not marked with the date it was opened; mouse droppings and dead roaches observed on food preparation and retail area shelves; lidded trash can was not provided in the restroom for the disposal of feminine products; floors throughout establishment were not clean due to mouse droppings, dead roaches, and dust accumulation observed; water damaged ceiling tiles observed throughout the facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 15.
1259 E. Chelten Ave.
11 violations, 3 serious
Cigarettes, cigarette butts, ashtray found on the POS area during the inspection; no hot water observed in toilet room; house flies observed throughout facility; food and drinks is not stored at least 6 inches above the floor throughout facility; basement cluttered with miscellaneous items; no ventilation in toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 15.