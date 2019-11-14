The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code - unaware of the 5 reportable foodborne illnesses, minimum required reheating temperatures, and proper cooling procedures; Used tobacco products observed on the cutting board and above the defective cold prep unit; The handwash sink in the host/server station was blocked by trash cans and not accessible at all times for employee use; Mouse droppings observed on hand held grater, fly observed landing on clean pots stored in the warewashing area; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) and insect (flies) activity observed throughout the facility; Fly strips located in the bar area and near the food prep sink with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; Employee personal items (clothing) observed stored on shelving in the beverage storage area; not in a designated employee storage area.