Cheesesteaks may be Philadelphia’s signature sandwich, but that doesn’t stop the city’s sanitarians from closing the eateries that make them when they get too greasy for their own good.
In this edition of Clean Platers, cheesesteak shops account for more than 20% of all the Philly food facilities closed — and that list includes a couple of well-known spots. Max’s Steaks in North Philly, for example, was closed twice over the last two weeks for violations like loose cigarette butts, rodent and insect activity, and food debris in refrigeration units.
Down on Christopher Columbus Blvd., meanwhile, Shank’s shut down briefly over rodent activity in prep areas, and grease and food debris under cooking equipment. In South Philly, Cosmi’s Deli also went down due to both rat and mouse droppings, as well as grease accumulation.
Philly health inspectors didn’t just stick to steak shops, however, and also shut down other local favorites multiple times. Han Dynasty in Manayunk, for its part, stopped service twice over mouse droppings observed on ready-to-use plastic utensils and on shelving of a hostess station, among other violations. Over in Roxborough, J.D. McGillicuddy’s also shut down twice due to issues such as pink slime in an ice machine, rodent and insect activity, and soiled refrigeration equipment.
From Nov. 1 to Nov. 13, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 23 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
1501 S. 8th St.
15 violations, 6 serious
A food preparation sink was not observed in the facility; Melted cheese observed at 88 degrees Fahrenheit; Potentially hazardous foods (deli meats and cheeses) were held in the closed deli case between 48 and 53 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Rat and Mice feces observed in the basement, basement stairwell and behind the refrigeration unit next to the griddle in the food preparation area; Grease accumulation observed under the griddle, between fryers and exhaust range area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 1.
1901 S. 18th St.
12 violations, 5 serious
Personal employee beverage and food were stored in closed display case in food preparation area; Rear end cellar door were both open without a protective screen or proper netting to prevent pests from entering the facility; Foods were not stored at least 6 inches above the floor in the basement and retail areas; Dead roaches and old dead mice observed in the basement floor.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 1.
1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
6 violations, 2 serious
Visible evidence of rodent contaminated foods in various aisles (4, 5, and 6); Loose rodenticide (blue bait) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the retail area; Food shelving throughout store needed cleaning and sanitizing: food debris from open food packages and mouse feces contaminated shelving throughout; Toilet in staff customer restroom needed. cleaning.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 1.
901 S. Columbus Blvd.
18 violations, 5 serious
The can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Observed loose pieces of rodent bait not contained in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity (mouse droppings) observed in the prep area; Restroom lacked a covered receptacle for soiled sanitary napkins; Grease and food debris observed underneath the cooking equipment in the prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 4.
3339 Jasper St.
23 violations, 6 serious
Expired milk (10/26, 10/28, 10/31) was observed in the retail area; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being taken apart, washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Observed insecticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the basement area; Visible physical evidence of insect activity observed: small and large flies observed in the food prep area; A lidded trashcan was not provided in the restroom for the proper disposal of sanitary napkins; General cleaning needed in basement and food prep area due to dust accumulation, residue, and clutter observed; Facility was not approved to prepare hot food. All hot food equipment (mini fryer) had to be be removed or an exhaust hood must be installed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 4.
1919 N. 13th St. lot K-T-5
4 violations, 3 serious
The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; Food facility Person in Charge was not able to provide documentation that kimchi was from an approved source; Facility currently did not have an approved commissary and kimchi source was unapproved.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 4.
418 E. Wyoming Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
Food safety certified person not present at the start of inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 4.
3800 N. 6th St.
5 violations, 1 serious
Cleaning tools observed not hanging or properly stored to prevent vermin harborage; Debris and unnecessary items observed along floor perimeters in the basement area, Dirt and debris observed along floor perimeters in the bar area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 4.
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd ste 15
13 violations, 6 serious
Paper towel dispenser was empty at the handwash sink; Slicer was not properly sanitized at least every 4 hours: spray bottle used to clean slicer did not contain an approved sanitizer; One live roach observed in warewashing area; Food employee was not wearing a hair restraint or head covering; Equipment needed cleaning: stagnant water observed in Adcraft steam table . Interior of unused refrigerated drawers under grill. Metal shelf where takeout containers are stored. Lower metal shelves/stands in prep area. Grease on exhaust filters.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 5.
2842 Saint Vincent St.
20 violations, 9 serious
Food facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that the prepared Peking style duck or chicken is from an approved source; Foods were not protected from contamination in the walk in refrigerators. Observed uncovered containers of food in these units. For example, prepared produce, herbs, chicken feet, seafood, prepared ducks and chicken and some meats; Slicer had an accumulation of dried food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 6.
4356 Main St.
25 violations, 7 serious
Mouse droppings observed on ready to use plastic utensils; Observed insecticides (Hot Shot) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the hostess station area; First and second door entries had an outer opening in the food facility that did not protect against the entry of vermin (insects and rodents); Mouse droppings (feces) observed throughout the facility; Accumulation of mouse droppings observed on the following surfaces and areas - under counter shelving of the hostess station, wooden planks where containers of oil are stored in the basement, inside defective reach-in freezer in the basement, on the bulk rice container handle in the basement; Items unnecessary for the facility’s business observed in the basement creating a potential harborage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 6.
3822 Morrell Ave.
20 violations, 7 serious
Mouse droppings were observed in a bulk container of rice and on the lid of the container, on the lid of a lemonade mix container, and on food prep tables and lower shelves with ingredient containers; Dry noodles were offered to customers at the front counter without utensils or sneeze protection; Uncontained mouse poison was observed in the basement; Two dead mice were observed in the motor compartment of cold food prep refrigerator; Mouse droppings were observed along floor perimeters throughout the first floor and in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 6.
2035 N. 63rd St.
13 violations, 7 serious
Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in the food storage area; Food observed uncovered inside of undercounter refrigerator, reach-in freezer, and walk-in cooler at time of inspection; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Drink (soft drink) spouts observed needing cleaning and sanitization at time of inspection; Visible physical evidence of rodent and insect activity observed in the food prep area. Drain flies were observed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 6.
473 Leverington Ave.
33 violations, 11 serious
The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code - unaware of the 5 reportable foodborne illnesses, minimum required reheating temperatures, and proper cooling procedures; Used tobacco products observed on the cutting board and above the defective cold prep unit; The handwash sink in the host/server station was blocked by trash cans and not accessible at all times for employee use; Mouse droppings observed on hand held grater, fly observed landing on clean pots stored in the warewashing area; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) and insect (flies) activity observed throughout the facility; Fly strips located in the bar area and near the food prep sink with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; Employee personal items (clothing) observed stored on shelving in the beverage storage area; not in a designated employee storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 6.
3649 Germantown Ave.
29 violations, 9 serious
An open employee's beverage container was observed in the rear food preparation area, cigarettes/cigarette butts found in a trash can in the basement during the inspection; Hand wash sinks in the front prep and bar areas were inoperable; Soda guns and knife observed submerged and stored directly on top of the drinking ice in the bar area; Black residue observed on the interior surfaces of the ice machine bin; Fish, crab legs, and shrimp observed thawing using an unapproved method at room temperature in standing water; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) and insect (flies) activity observed throughout the facility; Dead mouse wrapped inside stainless steel shelving rack in the basement; Employee personal items (clothing, briefcase, and purse) were stored on food contact surfaces (cutting boards and prep table) - not in a designated employee storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 7.
3653 Germantown Ave.
17 violations, 5 serious
The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code and Food Borne illnesses; Cigarette butts found on the floor in the basement area during the inspection; Observed numerous dry good foods stored under the sewage line in the basement; Flies observed along the cooking line, bar area and basement, live roaches observed under the basement stairway, dead mouse observed along the basement floor across from the steps; Food debris observed along door tracks and bottom surfaces of refrigeration units in the food prep area, bar reach-in units and basement walk-in units.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 7.
473 Leverington Ave.
14 violations, 2 serious
Black residue observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) activity observed throughout the facility; Interior surfaces of all refrigeration equipment were unclean - containers and sheet pans of molded stagnant wastewater, debris on door tracks and shelving, dust on fanguard.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 8.
4356 Main St.
16 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings (feces) observed in the hostess station and basement; Containers of sauces were not elevated 6 inches above the floor; Single use aluminum containers were not stored inverted to prevent potential contamination in the food prep and basement areas; Soiled cloth observed lining the walls throughout the basement storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 8.
1436 South St.
16 violations 6 serious
Observed mouse droppings inside glass containers on shelf of prep table and on top of clean plates in prep area; Several foods were held at 44.6 to 58.8 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Aluminium foil and wash cloths were observed being used as shelf liner; Hot water was not available at customer restrooms. Peak water temperature was 58.8 degrees F; Covered or lidded trash receptacle needed in toilet room for feminine hygiene products; Outdoor trash/dumpster area observed unclean with food debris such as rice and fish.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 8.
6452 Lansdowne Ave.
21 violations, 6 serious
Facility lacks an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce and thaw foods; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) activity observed throughout the rear food prep, warewashing, and basement areas; Fly strip located in the rear food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; Faucet of the warewashing sink is defective - water was continuously running; Toilet room door was not self-closing; Mouse droppings observed on the floors in the toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 9.
3653 Germantown Ave.
20 violations, 6 serious
Cigarette butts found on the stairway ledge of the basement; Loose rodent bait blocks observed on the floor and under shelving in the basement; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings and live mouse) and insect (flies and live roaches) activity observed in the basement, food prep, and bar areas; Hole observed in the women's toilet room wall; Person in Charge of premises had not posted the appropriate warning signs regarding the dangers of consuming alcoholic beverages during pregnancy.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 9.
3649 Germantown Ave.
13 violations, 3 serious
Soda gun nozzles had debris accumulation on the interior surfaces; Dented can of mustard observed in the basement; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings and live mice) activity observed throughout the facility, live mouse on a glueboard under bar equipment; An insect control device (fly zapper) located in front food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; Handwash sinks in the toilet facilities did not provide a flow of water for at least 15 seconds without the need to reactivate the faucet.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 9.
6518 Woodland Ave.
15 violations, 1 serious
The top of the rear exit door, holes in the kitchen window (2), and the metal trap door in basement were outer openings in the food facility that did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Fruit flies observed throughout the establishment. Rodent feces and roaches observed in the retail, cashier, kitchen, and basement areas; Beverages and food items were not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Trash bags, empty boxes, and containers observed in the rear yard and not stored into containers with lids.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 12.
1143 S. 9th St.
26 violations, 10 serious
Hot and cold water were not available at the designated hand wash sink in the front service area; Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the warewash area; Food facility Person in Charge was not able to provide documentation that foods (cake) were from an approved source; Black residue observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; A bottle of glass cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food, equipment, and single service articles in the front service area; Fruit flies observed around an open trash can in the warewash area; Separate covered waste receptacle for soiled sanitary napkins not observed in restroom.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 12.
100 E. Allegheny Ave.
2 violations, 0 serious
Person in Control of premises has not posted "No Smoking" signs; The person-in-charge of this establishment refused inspection.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 12.
800 W. Winghocking St.
12 violations, 4 serious
Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area; Visible physical evidence of rodent/insect roach activity observed in the bar area. Roach observed underneath the sink in the bar area; No lid observed on receptacles can in the female restroom during the inspection; Dust and dirt observed along floor perimeters behind equipment in the food prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 13.
708 Chestnut St.
20 violations, 4 serious
Can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Observed an employee washing dishes in the designated food preparation sink without any sanitizer; Only 12 food items were listed on the establishment's time/temp log. Sanitarian observed >25 food items out of temperature on the cold buffet table that were not listed in the establishment's time/temp log; Clean food equipment being stored wet, and not in a manner to allow air drying...wet nesting; Observed cardboard used to line surfaces in the prep area; Grease accumulation observed on and in between the cooking equipment in the prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 13.