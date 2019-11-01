Multiple unapproved hookah operations, green beetles in sugar, and employees who were unable to identify what type of meat was stored in a fridge closed several food facilities in this edition of Clean Plates.
Chain restaurants throughout the city seemed to get the eye from Philadelphia food safety inspectors in the latter half of last month. Shut-downs occurred at a Starbucks, a McDonald’s, and a Checkers, among other chains, for reasons running the gamut from greasy residue to a broken sewage pipe.
But it wasn’t just the big, national brands that fan afoul of the Department of Public Health. Some well-known local restaurants and food shops — like Ratchada, Federal Donuts, and goPuff — were also closed following inspections last month. Even a Philly Pretzel Factory location in town took a hit.
But the overarching issue this time around was temperature. Whether we’re talking hot water, hot food, or cold storage, nearly a third of the establishments closed in this edition of Clean Plates had issues keeping things warm or cool enough to meet optimal conditions.
That’s a big problem, considering that a lack of hot water prevents proper hand washing, and food that is not properly refrigerated creates ripe conditions for the growth of bacteria like Salmonella. That germ, in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimation, is responsible for about 1 million foodborne illness cases each year. Yum.
From Oct. 16 to Oct. 31, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 37 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
1900 Market St.
5 violations, 3 serious
Food Safety certified individual was unable to provide identification to verify the validity of their food safety certificate; White residue was observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Hot water generation and distribution systems are not sufficient enough to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the food facility; Debris observed along the floor perimeters underneath the three compartment warewash sink.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 16.
136 N. 10th St.
4 violations, 0 serious
Several small cockroaches were observed in the basement storage area; Cardboard was observed being used to line the surfaces of the retail shelving and refrigeration units; Old cat feces on the floor in the basement storage area; Damaged floor tiles in the retail area and laundry room area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 16.
2600 E. Ann St.
15 violations, 5 serious
Food Safety Certified Person was not present; Expired baby food was observed in the retail area; A food prep sink was not observed; Potentially hazardous food (tomatoes, lettuce, cheese) located in the top compartment of the cold-prep unit was held at 56-59 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Spoon was observed in stagnant water at the coffee station; General cleaning was needed under and around equipment throughout the establishment due to dust, debris, clutter, and residue observed; Fire suppression system was not observed under the exhaust hood.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 16.
222 S. 40th St.
6 violations, 4 serious
An open employee's beverage container was observed in a food preparation area; Food observed uncovered in front reach-in refrigerator in front prep area; Phone charger were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food prep area; Common bowls or food containers observed without handles in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; Single use forks not inverted.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 16.
101 S. 52nd St.
10 violations, 4 serious
Beverage nozzles observed not clean to sight and touch; Chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food prep area; Large volume of drain flies observed throughout service and seating areas; Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the front beverage prep area due to stagnant water and sticky substances; General floor cleaning needed throughout food prep area to remove grease and food debris at time of inspection.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 16.
5028 Frankford Ave.
6 violations, 0 serious
Food/beverage items in Walk in cooler observed were not elevated at least 6 inches above the floor; Cement block observed under sink with garbage disposal; Dirt/debris observed along floor perimeters in warewashing/storage room and retail area; Missing/loose ceiling tiles observed; Light observed lacking in reach-in freezer.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 17.
5925 Torresdale Ave.
12 violations, 4 serious
Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the prep area; Hot water measured at 69 degrees F throughout entire establishment; Water turned off during second attempt to check hot water; Can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Visible physical evidence of insect activity observed throughout; Uncovered sauce and raw chicken observed in walk in cooler; Common bowls or food containers observed without handles in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; Interior of refrigeration units observed with debris accumulation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 17.
1117 S. 11th St.
9 violations, 3 serious
Observed dishes being removed from the dishwasher in a soiled dishrack; Visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity observed in the facility; Gnats/Fruit flies were observed on ceiling in food prep area and flying around linen bags in food prep area; Floor cleaning was needed where mouse feces was observed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours, Inspected Oct. 18.
2001 Chestnut St.
11 violations, 4 serious
Person in charge failed to notify the Department of Public Health of a sewage issue; A food employee was observed washing their hands at the warewashing sink without soap; Observed insecticides (Raid flying insect) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage in the prep area; Mouse droppings observed along the perimeter of basement floor Dead roaches observed on basement floor; Sewage pipe observed broken in the basement, fecal matter and water observed pouring onto the floor in the basement; Mouse droppings observed along the perimeter of the basement area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 18.
811 W. Lehigh Ave.
20 violations, 5 serious
No sign or poster posted at the handwash sinks in the food prep and toilet room areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Visible physical evidence of insect (house fly) activity observed in the food prep area; Baby bouncer and other items observed in the food prep area; Old mouse droppings observed on floor in the rear retail area; Garbage grinder not functioning during inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 18.
500 W. Lehigh Ave.
22 violations, 5 serious
Food observed uncovered in cold hold unit; The 3 basin warewash sink was not clean by sight and touch; Heavy cream held at 62 degrees F, rather than 45 degrees F or below as required; Flies observed in food preparation area and restroom, roach observed crawling across counter; Food employees observed not wearing hair restraints, such as nets or hats; Heavy accumulation of grease, spilled food and residue on surfaces of cooking equipment, warewash sink, handwash sinks, refrigeration units; Restroom surfaces were not clean and flies and drain flies observed; There was a foul smell in the warewash area, and restroom.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 18.
4821 Woodland Ave.
2 violations, 0 serious
Live and dead roaches on floor and bottom of prep table where food contact surfaces are located, all size roaches observed; Food debris, dust, dirt/soil, and food residue observed on corners and perimeters of back room, basement, and food preparing area behind cooking equipment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 18.
1632 Sansom St.
5 violations, 3 serious
Handwashing sink was not provided for customers; Handsink by the three compartment sink was blocked with a container of donut filling; Donut storage rack observed stored in the employee toilet room.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 21.
37 S. 20th St.
17 violations, 7 serious
Employee observed cutting lettuce on the cutting board where mouse droppings are located; House fly observed landing on the raw sausages that were prepared; Black residue observed on the interior of the ice machine bin on white plate; Slicer has an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Food (bacon) was held at 113 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required; Observed rodenticides not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station in the rear prep area; Live roaches observed in rear food prep area on side of reach-in freezer; Observed an accumulation of food debris along the floor perimeters of the prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 21.
4500 Woodland Ave.
4 violations, 2 serious
Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink; Food facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that all prepared foods are from an approved source; No running water observed inside of facility at time of inspection; General floor cleaning observed needed throughout establishment and of the shelving units to remove grease and food debris.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 21.
1117 S. 11th St.
5 violations, 1 serious
No hot water available for handwashing in the wait staff area; Ambient temperature of cold prep refrigerator and a worktop refrigerator were not low enough to keep foods at 41 degrees F or below; Slow drainage observed at the handwash sink in the wait staff area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 24 hours. Inspected Oct. 21.
4104 Torresdale Ave.
13 violations, 2 serious
Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the behind the 1st floor bar area; Black residue observed on the interior surfaces of the ice machine on the 1st/2nd floor; Flies in the kitchen area, one roach observed crawling between the warewashing sink and wall, mouse droppings along the floor perimeters in several areas; Food containers in the food prep area were not inverted to prevent contamination from dust and debris; Gaps, holes, exposed wall/ceiling areas and unsealed utility lines in various areas; General cleaning was needed throughout the facility due to mouse droppings, residue under/behind equipment in the food prep area, residue/food debris in warewashing area and food prep area; Hookah operation observed: Indoor smoking exemption expired July 31, 2017.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 21.
1621 Orthodox St.
19 violations, 5 serious
Soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; Flies and roaches observed crawling on food contact surfaces: cutting board, steam table; Baby/adult roaches observed harboring in the seams of the wall and prep sink drain; Roach carcass observed in the refrigerator; Dumpster was observed overfilled; Cleaning was needed throughout the facility to remove dirty fly strip in the restroom, food debris, residue, and roach carcasses observed under/around equipment in the food prep area and warewashing area; Unapproved hookah operation: hookah equipment/signage observed. All hookah equipment must be removed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 21.
3939 M St.
23 violations, 4 serious
Food Safety Certificate needed; Pistachios observed unprotected (uncovered/non sealed package) on clerk station; Flies and gnats observed throughout kitchen and in rear of facility; Food is not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Warewashing sink needed for reusable equipment; Small insects observed on clerk counter top; Mice feces observed on floor panels and wooden pallets in rear storage area; Inadequate/defective lighting was observed in rear storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 23.
255 S. 15th St.
10 violations, 3 serious
Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Dead cockroaches observed in the sandwich preparation unit containers, deli case, all refrigeration units, microwave; A cat was observed in the basement; Live cockroaches observed on the drying rack, in the microwave, sandwich preparation units, seams of refrigerators, in a knife sharpener, on the wall in the dining area; Old mouse droppings observed on food storage shelf., cockroach fecal matter observed on walls, crevices, and equipment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 23.
255 S. Camac St.
1 violation, 1 serious
No food safety certified person was present at the establishment during the inspection. A full inspection was not conducted.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 23.
1236 N. 52nd St.
13 violations, 7 serious
A food employee was observed touching ready to eat food with his bare hands; Food (potatoes) observed stored inside of the grinder sink instead of the food prep sink at time of inspection; Food (burgers and breakfast meat) observed uncovered inside of the refrigerator at time of inspection; hemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the rear storage area (bottle of WD-40 observed); Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in the food prep area. Heavy volume of droppings observed on floor perimeters throughout and on shelving below the grill, where food for prep is being held, at time of inspection; Food dispensing utensil (ice scoop) in the ice machine observed in direct contact with food and not having handle stored above the top of the food.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 24.
6648 Torresdale Ave.
18 violations, 6 serious
There was no Food Safety Certified parent at the beginning of the inspection; Two half gallon and ten quarts of milk were expired (10/13 - 10/15) in the walk in refrigerator on the customer self service shelves.; 12 sticks of margarine were stored in the cold hold unit that was operating at 76 degrees F rather than 45 degrees F or lower; Chemicals (air freshener and oil) were stored above or on the same shelf with food (candy), equipment, and/or single service articles in the cashier area; Observed insecticides (open can of fly spray) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the rear storage area; Residue observed on the prep table, floor perimeters in the walk in refrigerator, and liners on walk in refrigerator shelves; Installation of an exhaust hood,fryer, grill, gas appliances & components and stove began without prior approval from the Health Department.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 28.
1804 Chestnut St.
11 violations, 5 serious
The handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by rice bags and equipment and not accesible at all times for employee use; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin around white plate; Several foods were held at 46.0 to 68.2 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Observed insect control device with dead flies located on prep table in basement prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Observed a PVC pipe from the establishment's sub pump drained to the outdoor trash area in the rear alley; Observed a dead roach near equipment in first floor prep area and on bottom of table in wareware area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 28.
1621 Orthodox St.
9 violations, 1 serious
Potentially hazardous ready to eat food (salads, pasta) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, was not date marked; Adult roaches observed harboring in the corner of the ceiling and crawling on surfaces in the food prep area; Cardboard box storing sweet potatoes was not smooth and easily cleanable; Dumpster was observed uncovered; Cleaning was needed throughout the facility to remove food debris and residue under/around equipment in the food prep area and warewashing area.
The establishment was re-issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 28.
9910 Frankford Ave.
22 violations, 4 serious
The person in charge allowed the restaurant to operate without hot water; Hands cannot be washed properly because of a lack of hot water; Food equipment and multi-use utensils cannot be cleaned and sanitized properly because of a lack of hot water; Mouse droppings were observed in food prep, ware washing and utility areas; Flies were observed observed beneath the dish machine; A fly electrocutor was observed in the wait staff area; Plastic utensils were not stored so that only utensil handles are presented to employees; The employee restroom door was not clean; Grindable food waste was observed in prep area trash cans.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 28.
3501 Cottman Ave.
6 violations, 0 serious
Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment were not available or readily accessible in refrigerators; Wood and plastic pallets were used for storage of beverages rather than dunnage racks; The water heater, water meter, and a mop sink were not observed; The toilet room door was not self closing; A dumpster was observed open rather than closed tightly when not in use; A Philadelphia Food license is required for this business.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 28.
3515 Ryan Ave.
14 violations, 4 serious
There was no water at 100 degrees F at the toilet room handsink. The water was probed at 92 degrees F; There were no paper towels or a handwash reminder sign at the toilet room handsink; Chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the pet food storage area; Observed rodenticides (packet of poison) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage and not enclosed in a tamper resistant trap in the storage area; The toilet room door was not self closing; A dumpster was observed open rather than tightly closed when not in use.
The establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 28.
5943 N. Broad St.
8 violations, 2 serious
Hot water not temperature not exceeding 78.1 degrees throughout establishment. Proper handwashing procedure unable to be conducted; Rusted wire rack observed in the food prep area; Grease accumulation observed on hood filters of the exhaust hood system of the fryer; Dumpster observed full to capacity and dumpster lids unable to close properly; Grease residue observed on floor surfaces.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 28.
554 E. Sanger St.
23 violations, 7 serious
Cigarettes were found on the on a shelf in the food preparation area during the inspection; There were no paper towels and soap at handwash sink in the basement preparation area; The handwash sink in the basement food preparation area was blocked by a slicer; Three trays of food on the counter of the front service area were not held at proper temperature; Food in two cold hold unit was not held at proper temperature; Deli meats in the bottom compartment of cold preparation unit were not marked with the dates that they were opened/prepared; Fish was thawing in a bucket of stagnant water at room temperature; Mouse droppings observed in the basement storage area; Fruit flies were observed in the basement storage area, front service area and basement food preparation area; Food employees observed not wearing hair restraints, such as nets, hats.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 28.
444 E. Wyoming Ave.
15 violations, 5 serious
The handwash sink in the front retail/prep area was blocked by refrigerator and not accesible at all times for employee use; Hot water not working in the restroom and front retail prep area handwash sink during the inspection; Stews and rice and beans were held at 102 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required; Single-use disposables on shelves not inverted or covered to prevent contamination; Domestic microwave observed during inspection; Cutting boards observed with deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 28.
3334 H St.
13 violations, 3 serious
Expired baby food was observed in the retail area; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Numerous flies (fruit flies, large flies) were observed in the food prep area; Spoon was observed in stagnant water at the coffee station; General cleaning was needed to remove dirty glue boards/fly traps in the retail area and dust/cobwebs in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 29.
1839 Chestnut St.
7 violations, 4 serious
No hot water available at the designated handwash sink in prep area. Peak hot water was observed at 84.2 degrees F, rather than 100 degrees F; The handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use; Several foods was held at 100.9-114.6 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required; Salt debris observed along the floor perimeter of the storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 29.
5222 Walnut St.
11 violations, 4 serious
Sanitizer not observed during time of inspection; Potentially hazardous opened commercially processed ready to eat food(desert cakes) located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the dates the were cut and packed; Mouse feces observed in the left corner around hot holding station and in corners and around window area on the second floor; Food is not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Unlidded waste receptacle observed in both toilet rooms located on the second floor.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 29.
2129 Arch St.
14 violations, 4 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity observed: drain flies observed in basement around access panel to crawl space/grease trap; a few house flies observed in kitchen prep area; large live roaches observed on glue boards on kitchen floor. Dark mouse feces on floor of beverage service station, on metal grill stand and metal shelf under steam table, and at floor perimeter in kitchen; Damaged and water stained ceiling tile observed in basement. Some floor tile in kitchen are not smooth and easily cleanable; Premises needed cleaning.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 29.
2655 W. Sterner St.
14 violations, 5 serious
No food safety certified person was present during the inspection; Expired baby food and cereal observed on retail area shelving; Chemical sanitizer was not provided at the warewashing sink for the sanitization of utensils and equipment; Opened commercially processed ready to eat food (deli meats and cheese), located in the deli display case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; Coffee spoon observed stored in stagnant water probed at 72.1 degrees Fahrenheit rather than running water or water at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher as required; Dirt and debris accumulation observed on food prep area floor perimeters.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 30.
1621 Orthodox St.
9 violations, 0 serious
Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the kitchen area due to non accessible section of steam table; Live roaches observed throughout prep areas (steam table,walls), clerk station (counter top) and basement (floor); Lidded trashcan was not provided in restroom for sanitary purposes; Cleaning was needed throughout the facility to remove food debris and residue under/around equipment in the food prep area and warewashing area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 30.
2701 S. Marshall St.
17 violations, 7 serious
Soap and paper towels were not provided at the hand wash sink in the food prep area; Dead flies observed inside the sanitize filled basin of the 3-basin sink; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin around the equipment surface where water is dripping onto the ice; Heavy accumulation of old food residue observed on the inner cavities of the microwave; Can of raid observed sitting on top of the 3-basin sink; Open bait observed on the floor at the bar area behind the ice bin; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity and insect activity; mouse droppings observed in the food prep area, flies (drain/gnats/fruit) observed in the toilet room, bar area, and prep area; One live mouse and two dead mice observed on the glue board under the reach-in refrigerator.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 30.
216 South St.
7 violations, 5 serious
Soap was not provided at the hand wash sink in the toilet room on the second floor; Mold observed inside and on the ready to eat meat inside the cold prep refrigerator. Staff members were unable to identify the meat; Green beetles observed inside the bulk container of sugar in the basement area; Molded food was inside the refrigerator with other foods that are available for consumption by customers instead of being placed immediately in the trash; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity; rat droppings and mouse droppings observed throughout the basement area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 30.
2654 S. Alder St.
10 violations, 4 serious
Hot water was not available at the hand wash sink in the toilet room; Expired cups of noodles (16 cups) available for customer consumption; Visible physical evidence of insect activity and rodent activity; flies (drain/fruit flies) observed in the bar and toilet room areas, mouse droppings observed in the bar area; Beverages (beers) were not elevated at least 6 inches above the floor in the bar area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 30.