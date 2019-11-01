There was no Food Safety Certified parent at the beginning of the inspection; Two half gallon and ten quarts of milk were expired (10/13 - 10/15) in the walk in refrigerator on the customer self service shelves.; 12 sticks of margarine were stored in the cold hold unit that was operating at 76 degrees F rather than 45 degrees F or lower; Chemicals (air freshener and oil) were stored above or on the same shelf with food (candy), equipment, and/or single service articles in the cashier area; Observed insecticides (open can of fly spray) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the rear storage area; Residue observed on the prep table, floor perimeters in the walk in refrigerator, and liners on walk in refrigerator shelves; Installation of an exhaust hood,fryer, grill, gas appliances & components and stove began without prior approval from the Health Department.