Food employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; No hot water was available at the hand wash sink in the warewash area; The handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by trays and not accesible at all times for employee use; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Mouse droppings observed on plates and bowls in the prep area; Observed rodent bait not contained in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations in the prep area; Live mouse observed on glue board in the dry storage area; The rear door of the food facility was left ajar and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Restroom doors were left open; Cigarette butts observed in prep and storage area floor cornersThe mechanical ventilation system in the restrooms was not functioning.