The latter half of November was a strong two weeks for Philadelphia’s mice, which were involved in 70% of all restaurant and food facility closures in this edition of Clean Plates.
Over that time period, Philadelphia sanitarians found mouse droppings on counter surfaces in food preparation areas, on dough mixers, in food storage areas, and in take-out containers during their inspections — plus a number of live and dead mice throughout various facilities. Several facilities were found to have cats in storage and prep areas as well.
Rodents such as mice and rats can spread a variety of diseases — including salmonellosis and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome — to humans through their feces, urine, and saliva, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends sealing off entry points, trapping live rodents, and eliminating nesting sites and food sources to control possible infestations.
Many food facilities in this round of Clean Plates were neighborhood convenience stores and small restaurants. However, well-known facilities such as the long-running Lipkins Bakery in Rhawnhurst, as well as Win Win Coffee Bar in Callowhill also were affected by closures. Lipkins Bakery was closed twice in the latter half of last month for issues including observed mouse droppings and live and dead roaches, while Win Win closed once amid a number of hand washing sink-related infractions.
From Nov. 14 to Dec. 1, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 30 facilities for various violations — several locations more than once.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
1520 Wharton St.
10 violations, 5 serious
The person in charge could not name the five reportable food borne illnesses, symptoms, or reporting procedure; Food was prepared in a private home; Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; Interior of microwave observed soiled; Floor/wall coving in the restroom was not properly mounted to the wall.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.
1942 S. 9th St.
12 violations, 2 serious
Raw chicken was stored above non poultry products in the reach in freezer, uncovered food items in the walk in cooler; Mice feces observed in the rear storage area under the inverted soda crates and the chest freezer. Mice feces observed in the basement on the storage shelf; Cutting boards observed with deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing. The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately.
The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 14.
4467 Frankford Ave.
11 violations, 1 serious
Papertowels and an “employee must wash hands” sign were not provided at the handwash sink in the restroom; The rear door area was not fully sealed to prevent the entry of vermin/pests; A separate hot water tank of sufficient capacity was not provided; Cleaning and plumbing repairs were needed due to a leak and accumulated liquid observed on the basement floor; Floor cleaning was needed in the basement and retail area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 14.
159 E. Sharpnack St.
18 violations, 6 serious
Tongs in the bar area were not clean to sight and touch; Loose rodent bait packets observed on the floors, in closets, and under/behind shelving and equipment throughout the catering hall, in bar cabinets, bar, food prep, basement, and customer areas - not stored in tamper resistant boxes; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) and insect (flies) activity observed throughout both floors of the facility; Unsealed pipe penetration observed in the ceiling of the men’s 2nd floor toilet facility.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.
4673 Frankford Ave.
14 violations, 3 serious
Damaged food containers/boxes were observed on the retail shelves; Open and gnawed poison packets were observed in the rear storage area; A live mouse in the basement, dead mouse on the basement stairs, cat feces in the rear store area, accumulated mouse droppings on shelves, floor areas and surfaces in the rear store area; Cleaning of shelves and interior surfaces of refrigeration units was needed due to mouse droppings, soiled surfaces and moldy areas observed; The restroom vent was blocked with accumulated dust and not working; Extensive cleaning was needed throughout the rear store and basement due to unclean surfaces, vermin harborage areas and accumulations of debris, clutter, unused equipment and feces.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 14.
1538 Pratt St.
10 violations, 1 serious
A handwash sink (with soap, paper towels and an "employees must wash hands" sign) was not available for employee handwashing; No restroom/toilet was available for employee use; General cleaning was needed in the basement and front of the store.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.
6202 Elmwood Ave.
14 violations, 4 serious
Hot water of at least 100 degrees F was not available at warewash sink in kitchen area. Maximum temperature measured was 96.4 degrees F; Food items (chicken) in closed display case observed directly soaked in water with ice cubes; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Old mouse droppings, dust and other debris observed on floor perimeters in rear storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 15.
8131 Stenton Ave.
12 violations, 2 serious
Mouse feces observed on floor of walk-in box at time of inspection; Basement trap door and basement rear door in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Fresh mouse observed on glue trap on 2nd floor. Mouse feces observed along floor perimeters throughout establishment; Glass shards observed on the bar counter ledge; Mouse droppings observed on the floors in the food prep, warewashing, bar, closets, and basement areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 15.
4113 G St.
8 violations, 0 serious
Fresh mice feces observed at bottom shelving of aisle 19 directly behind potato gnocchi and cooking oil, fresh mice feces observed at bottom shelving of aisle 21 in water storage aisle, old mice feces observed in aisle 27 (pet food aisle); Restroom trash needed lid for sanitary napkin purposes.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 15.
5604 Greene St.
16 violations, 3 serious
Observed pickle buckets being repurposed to wash dishes instead of the 3-compartment sink; Observed fruit flies on all of the dough containers stacked next to the 3-compartment sink and the slicer located in the basement, keys on a cutting board on the prep table located in the basement, employee drinks stored on the prep table and slicer located in the basement; Observed insecticides or rodenticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage in the front counter area; Mouse droppings observed on the mixer platform, the basement steps various shelving and some floor perimeters in the basement; Observed condensate leaking into a bucket inside the cold holding unit under the pizza station.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 15.
5650 W. Chew Ave.
18 violations, 5 serious
Dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink; Several utensils (can opener, vegetable peeler etc) were not cleaned to sight and touch; Observed German roaches crawling on cutting board on sandwich prep unit; German roaches of all life stages observed harboring in refrigeration gaskets, in between crevices and cracks of walls and door frames, crawling on wall and in between ceiling and light fixtures in food prep area; Observed cat in rear storage area; Employee foods stored among retail items.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 18.
1601 S. Chadwick St.
13 violations, 3 serious
No food safety certified individual was present during the inspection; Chemicals were stored above food, equipment, and single service articles on a retail area shelf; Mouse droppings and roaches observed throughout the facility; Cat observed in the basement; Establishment did not have a food preparation sink with an indirect drain connection for proper cleaning of food (vegetables) items; Dead roach observed inside a coffee station drawer; Mouse droppings observed along floor perimeters throughout the facility.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 18.
4135 G St.
6 violations, 2 serious
Hot water observed at 52.0 degrees; One live roach observed in lighting fixture.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 18.
7411 Stenton Ave.
14 violations, 2 serious
Food prep surface sanitization needed due to dead roach and mouse feces; Two live roaches observed in prep area and a dead one on prep table behind rice cooker; Mouse feces observed on floor perimeters of prep area and basement storage area; Mouse feces observed on lower prep appliance surface; Basement screen doors in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges which are not easily cleaned and sanitized.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 18.
2051 Cottman Ave.
20 violations, 5 serious
There was no water at a handwash sink in the lady’s room; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of an ice machine in the wait station; Mouse droppings were observed in the kitchen storage area, sushi and hibachi preparation area, buffet bar cabinets and front cash register area; Live roaches were observed in dining area; Water stained ceiling tiles were observed in two restrooms; Mold was observed on ceiling tiles above warewash machine.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 18.
2001 E. Birch St.
9 violations, 1 serious
Open bag of pet food observed on rear retail area floor, open bag of frozen chicken nuggets observed inside reach in freezer; Mice feces observed in potato chip boxes and potato chip racks, gnats observed in prep area and front retail area; Cat observed in prep area and rear beverage storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 19.
9813 Bustleton Ave.
16 violations, 5 serious
The handwash/garbage grinder sink in the warewashing area was blocked by water, food debris and not accesible at all times for employee use; Visible evidence of rodent contaminated foods in the basement area (open gnawed bags of sugar); Uncovered chicken observed in the under counter refrigerator; Person-in-charge couldn’t set up warewashing sink properly for wash, rinse and sanitizing; Mouse droppings observed on counter surfaces in the food prep area, floors in the food prep area, underneath equipment in the food prep area, floor parameters in the basement, storage area, shelves/carts and can goods in the basement storage area; Clean food equipment observed being stored in direct contact of the floor in the warewashing and food prep area and not properly stored on a rack.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 19.
1441 S. 7th St.
17 violations, 4 serious
Raw chicken was stored above french fries, raw meat observed next to ready to eat foods in the chest freezer; A sanitizing solution was not available on site during the inspection; Mouse and rat feces observed in the basement area and stairwell, mouse feces observed in the rear storage area by the cardboard lined shelving; Rear door observed open and the netting did not provide adequate protection from potential pest entry; Basement observed unclean with rear, and mouse feces, as well as detritus.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 20.
5604 Germantown Ave.
4 violations, 2 serious
Hot water reaching 100 degrees F is not provided, all hot water was probed at 92.5-94.8 degrees F; Observed some old mouse droppings next to the kitchen cabinet.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 21.
1538 Pratt St.
10 violations, 1 serious
A visible thermometer was not provided in refrigeration unit; A backflow prevention device was not observed on the main water line near water meter located in toilet room; Open floor/wall junctures and a hole in the wall was observed in the toilet room; Person in charge of establishment could not verify at the time of inspection that trash and recyclables are taken off of premises to be disposed of by approved means; General dirt/debris and excess trash observed in carpeted surface in rear beverage storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 21.
4673 Frankford Ave.
13 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings observed behind shelving in back area along right side of the wall from entrance; Gaps observed at the front door entrance and the rear exterior door and were not sealed to prevent the entry of vermin/pests; No designated utility sink observed for the proper disposal of mop/waste water; An accumulation of excess loose trash, loose food debris, and several old pieces of equipment observed covering entire rear backyard area creating a potential pests harborage area;
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 21.
5650 W. Chew Ave.
5 violations, 1 serious
Potentially hazardous ready to eat food (eggs rolls), prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-inbox , was not date marked; German roaches of all life stages observed habouring in refrigeration gaskets, in between crevices and cracks of walls and door frames in food prep and storage areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 21.
9813 Bustleton Ave.
14 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were observed on and around a bag of onions, in a bag of lentils, in a pot containing bags of flour, and on various boxed, jarred, and canned goods; Mouse droppings were observed on take-out containers in the basement; The can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Mouse droppings were observed in the food prep area and basement; Shelves in the food prep area and basement were contaminated with mouse droppings.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 22.
1538 Pratt St.
9 violations, 0 serious
A visible thermometer was not provided in refrigeration unit; Open floor/wall junctures and a hole in the wall was observed in the toilet room; Several bags of trash and other loose items such as old wood and ceiling tiles observed piled in rear beverage storage area; General dirt/debris and excess trash observed in carpeted surface in rear beverage storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 22.
7250 Frankford Ave.
8 violations, 1 serious
Soap was not available at the handwash sink in one of the toiletrooms; Mouse droppings observed at perimeter of floors at rear of facility, house fly observed in the sales area; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 22.
1259 E. Chelten Ave.
0 violations, 0 serious
Facility was selling tobacco products without a City issued tobacco permit.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 24.
8013 Castor Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
Baking items, such as cakes, danish, cookies and dough were observed uncovered in the walk-in refrigerator/freezer units on the premises; Baking equipment, containers of flour and sugar, containers of pie fillings and utensils observed with a heavy accumulation of food residue, flour and grime on the food contact surfaces which were not being washed, rinsed and sanitized; Mouse droppings observed on dough equipment, shelving racks in the basement where sugar and flour are stored, on food containers of pie fillings, on floor surfaces, perimeters/junctures in the bakery food prep area, underneath equipment, warewashing area on the first floor, on floor surfaces in the basement, inside cabinets behind the front counter; Live roach observed at the wall seam behind the front service counter.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 25.
616 N. 11th St.
2 violations, 1 serious
Running water (hot and cold) was not available at the facility at the time of inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 25.
125 Sansom St.
29 violations, 8 serious
Food employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; No hot water was available at the hand wash sink in the warewash area; The handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by trays and not accesible at all times for employee use; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Mouse droppings observed on plates and bowls in the prep area; Observed rodent bait not contained in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations in the prep area; Live mouse observed on glue board in the dry storage area; The rear door of the food facility was left ajar and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Restroom doors were left open; Cigarette butts observed in prep and storage area floor cornersThe mechanical ventilation system in the restrooms was not functioning.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 25.
931 Spring Garden St.
15 violations, 4 serious
No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sinks in the kitchen and rear restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands; Paper towels not observed at the hand wash sink in the counter area; Hand wash sink in the counter area observed with coffee grounds in sink basin; Rear restroom door was not self-closing; Dirt, debris, and grease observed along floor perimeters in the kitchen.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 26.
1623 Windrim Ave.
10 violations, 1 serious
Observed can of insecticide not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the food prep area; Dead mouse and mouse feces observed in rear storage, one live and two dead roaches observed during inspection; Rear door in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 26.
9813 Bustleton Ave.
8 violations, 0 serious
Mouse droppings were observed in the food prep area and basement; Shelves in the food prep area and basement were contaminated with mouse droppings.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 26.
1636 S. 58th St.
13 violations, 5 serious
Hot water water was not available at handwash sink in warewash area; The handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by dishes and not accesible at all times for employee use; Paper towels were not available at handwash sink in restroom area; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) insect (flies) activities observed in the facility.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 26.
4207 Ridge Ave.
7 violations, 1 serious
Excess dead flies observed on sticky trap located in the rear dry storage area, mouse droppings (feces) were observed in the rear dry storage area; Mouse droppings observed on storage cabinet where prepackaged candies are stored located in the rear storage area; Excess clutter observed in the rear dry storage area can become a vermin harborage site.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 26.
3180 Grant Ave.
21 violations, 6 serious
Mouse droppings were observed on the lower shelf of a ware washing area cabinet around clean dishes; Mouse droppings were observed on a lower prep area shelf around sauces; Flies were observed in food prep and storage areas, the ware washing area (especially in and around the dish machine), and restrooms; Dirty glasses were observed stored next to celan dishes in a ware washing area cabinet; Droppings were also observed on surfaces of the furnaces in the utility room; Floor cleaning needed throughout the food prep area, ware washing area, storage areas, utility room, office, and garage to remove mouse droppings.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 26.
2401 E. Ann St.
15 violations, 1 serious
Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Raw wood food shelving throughout; Dead roaches observed; General floor cleaning needed due to dust and food debris in prep area; Old mice feces on retail shelving (bottom shelves).
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 26.
4673 Frankford Ave.
8 violations, 0 serious
Gaps observed at the front door entrance and was not sealed to prevent the entry of rodents/pests; An accumulation of excess loose trash/debris, dead mouse on trap, and stacked soda crates observed in rear yard.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 26.
8013 Castor Ave.
6 violations, 0 serious
Mouse droppings observed shelving racks in the basement where sugar, flour, and can goods are stored, on floor surfaces, perimeters/junctures in the food prep area, underneath handsink first floor prep area, on floor/wall perimeters, underneath shelves in the basement, inside bottom cabinets behind the front counter; Dead roach observed at the wall seam behind the front service counter in the handsink area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 27.
7250 Frankford Ave.
11 violations, 1 serious
No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in one of the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands; A mop sink was not observed; Trash bags and recyclables were stored on the ground instead of in a waste receptacle with tight fitted lids; Light was not available in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 29.
1623 Windrim Ave.
12 violations, 1 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity; mouse droppings observed in the rear storage area and front retail area (utility closet); Side door (food prep area) in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; gaps/small openings observed around the perimeters; Black plastic shopping bags observed being used to store chicken; Nymphs observed on all of the door tracks of the closed display case; Dead roaches observed on the floor in the rear storage area and behind the reach-in freezers in the food prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 30.