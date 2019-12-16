This edition of Clean Plates was a rough one for chains and franchises — both national and local.
Of all the eateries closed by the city’s sanitarians over the last two weeks, a quarter were large chains or franchises. Burger joint Checkers, for example, had three locations in North and Northeast Philly closed for violations that included evidence of rodent activity (like mouse droppings in an unused soda dispenser), fruit flies in a food-prep area, and a lack of hot water in at least one facility.
One McDonald’s location in West Philly, meanwhile, went down for issues such as black residue and pink slime in an ice machine, and mildew accumulation on beverage nozzles. A South Philly Chili’s closed over similar ice-machine troubles, plus visible evidence of rodent activity in the facility. And in Bridesburg, a 7-Eleven faced a shut-down due to temperature issues, including water in its toilet room that wasn’t hot enough, as well as an off-temperature display case.
But it wasn’t just the big guys that faced health-code woes. Local fried chicken and donut chain Federal Donuts agreed to close its Sansom Street location over violations like insect activity and black residue in an ice machine. In Old City, an outpost of New Jersey-based sandwich franchise Primo Hoagies voluntarily closed due to an incomplete inspection after no Food Safety Certified Person was present during a visit from city sanitarians.
From Dec. 2 to Dec. 15, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 24 facilities, some more than once, for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
901 S. Columbus Blvd.
17 violations, 5 serious
The handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by soiled rags and not accessible at all times for employee use; Paper towel dispenser was empty at the handwash sink in the restroom area; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor in the walk-in freezer; The hand wash sink in the restroom was not fully sealed to the wall; Grease accumulation observed on cooking equipment in the food prep area; Restroom lacked a covered receptacle for soiled sanitary napkins; Old mouse droppings observed in floor corners near the front service counter.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 2.
7250 Frankford Ave.
7 violations, 0 serious
A thermometer was not observed in one of the refrigerators; Dust/dirt accumulation observed on the fanguards in the refrigerators; Only one water heater (40 gal) was observed. Water heater cannot be shared with the upstairs apartment; Light was not provided in all the basement areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate until the establishment is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 2.
304 Market St. Unit A
1 violation, 1 serious
The Food Safety Certified Person was not present at the time of inspection.
A full inspection was not conducted. The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected. Dec. 2.
1501 S. 8th St.
16 violations, 7 serious
A food preparation sink was not observed at the facility; Deli meats, cut vegetables and cheeses were not properly covered in the deli case and walk-in cooler; Deli slicers observed unclean; Melted cheese, roast pork and beef gravy in the hot hold unit were observed at 115-120 degrees Fahrenheit; Sauces labeled for refrigeration after opening were observed at room 65.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the storage shelves. Bacon and cheese observed at 60.5-63.4 degree Fahrenheit next to the griddle; Potentially hazardous food including cakes, fruit salad, puddings, macaroni and tuna salads, and cut vegetables, and gravy were not observed with dates of when they were prepared or when they should be sold by; Rat & mouse feces observed in the basement. Mouse feces observed under the shelving and table in the rear office, and under the preparation table; Dead mouse observed at the bottom of the stairwell of the rear basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 3.
1529 Morris St.
Food facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that packaged foods are from an approved source; Prepackaged ready to eat foods, prepared at Indonesia Restaurant, not received at proper temperature. Foods observed at 62 degrees F upon delivery; Potentially hazardous ready to eat foods, located in the retail area, and held more than 48 hours, were not date marked; Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment are not available or readily accessible; Live roaches observed in the retail area; Adequate protection not provided for ready to eat displayed foods in the retail area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 3.
2914 N. 22nd St.
1 violation, 0 serious
New retail food establishment opened prior to submission of plan review (previously tax office).
The person-in-charge of this establishment refused inspection. The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 3.
1632 Sansom St.
9 violations, 4 serious
Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the employee restroom; Black residue observed on the interior of the ice machine bin on white plate; Visible physical evidence of insect activity (fruit flies) observed in the warewash area near the trashcan and linen bag; Food employees observed not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 4.
5943 N. Broad St.
5 violations, 1 serious
Hot water was not available at all sinks throughout (handwash, restroom, and warewash). Hot water throughout temped at 65 degrees; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) activity observed in the food prep and rear hallway area; Food and grease residue observed on the green wire racks in the food prep area; Cracked/missing floor tiles observed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 4.
1127 Pine St.
16 violations, 6 serious
Hot water was not available at handwash sinks in both toilet rooms on second floor; Paper towel dispenser was empty at the handwash sink in the prep area; The can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Mouse droppings were observed in the following areas: lids of food containers on storage rack in basement, shelf beneath prep table in basement, floor to right of cooking equipment, floor throughout basement storage area, shelving beneath basement stairs, cabinet in second floor kitchenette and wooden cutting surface in food prep area, and heater closet in 1st floor dining area; Roach observed crawling on floor in front basement storage area; Basement outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Facility did not have a food prep sink; Cockroaches observed on traps in rear basement storage area and beneath cooking equipment.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 4.
1501 S. 8th St.
8 violations, 1 serious
Mouse feces observed in the basements. Mouse feces observed under the shelving in the rear office, and behind the reach in refrigerator at the rear room; Dead mice observed in the rear basement. Catch basin in the basement observed unclean to sight and touch.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 5.
4604 Woodland Ave.
19 violations, 6 serious
Food employee did not follow proper handwash procedures; Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; Food items observed uncovered inside walk-in cooler; Chicken was held at 63 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Containers of chicken observed not in hot or cold holding; Rat droppings and small amount of mice droppings observed on same shelf as cooked chicken pieces. Rat droppings observed throughout entire establishment; kitchen, food storage room and rear exit area; Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter observed in rear trash area due to accumulation.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 5.
1636 S. 58th St.
6 violations, 0 serious
Observed unauthorized persons in retail area. A young girl observed playing with rice bin on chest in retail area; Mouse droppings and other debris observed on surfaces in front service, warewash and on surfaces along stairways leading to basement area; Observed holes on floor perimeters in retail area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 6.
2445 Germantown Ave.
11 violations, 3 serious
Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; The handwash sink in the food preparation area was clogged and employees were not able to properly wash hands in handsink; Observed mouse feces along walls and corners in rear storage area were unused equipment and other unnecessary items are present adjacent to prep kitchen; Accumulation of grease, debris and residue on walls and floors behind/under food equipment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 6.
9356 Old Bustleton Ave. Spc. D
10 violations, 2 serious
Soap was not provided at the prep area hand sink; Mouse droppings were observed in the food prep area; Mouse droppings were observed along prep area floor perimeters.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 6.
4604 Woodland Ave.
21 violations, 3 serious
The food safety certified person had allowed unacceptable health code violations to exist inside of the establishment; Handwashing sink in the front prep area was observed inoperable; Visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity observed. Rat droppings observed throughout entire establishment; kitchen, food storage rooms and basement; Cleaning needed of all surfaces — compartments, tables, bottom portion of all tables and equipment due to dirt, food debris and dust; Hot water was lacking throughout facility; Rear trash area had an accumulation of trash and and unused equipment; Carpet observed to cover restroom floor; Floors and walls through the entire facility and basement were soiled with rat feces, debris, dirt, heavy accumulation of grease, old food and puddled water.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 7.
5346 Woodland Ave.
2 violations, 1 serious
No food safety certified person was present during inspection; An indirectly drained food prep sink or an approved alternative method for washing foods was not available at facility during inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 9.
2634 Bridge St.
7 violations, 2 serious
Hot water in toilet room measured at 70.3 degrees F; Ambient temperature of display case measured at 53 degrees F; Dirt debris/dust observed along floor perimeters throughout establishment and under/between stationery equipment such as sinks and shelving units; Open utility penetrations observed in rear warewashing area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 9.
7500 City Ave.
17 violations, 6 serious
Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used; Milk observed held past the use by date inside of the reach-in refrigerator at time of inspection; Food (hamburgers, chopped onions, and bacon) observed uncovered inside of reach-in freezer and refrigerator at time of inspection; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Beverage nozzles observed with mildew accumulation at time of inspection; Rear outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Food employees observed not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; No hot water of at least 100 degrees F observed at hand wash sink in prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 9.
2320 W. Oregon Ave.
17 violations, 4 serious
Person in charge could not name five of the food borne illnesses, their symptoms, and reporting procedures; Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Hot water at all handwashing sinks were observed at lower than 65 degree Fahrenheit rather than at least 100 degree Fahrenheit as required; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin around the gaskets; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse) activity observed in the facility; Rear door observed propped opened and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Microwave observed unclean to sight and touch.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 9.
4175 Germantown Ave.
4 violations, 4 serious
Soap and paper towels were not observed at the handwash sink; The handwash sink was blocked by beer bottles and not accessible at all times for employee use; Hot water was not available for use at time of inspection; Numerous potentially hazardous frozen food items observed in freezer were expired. Expiration dates from November 2018.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 9.
2225 Ridge Ave.
8 violations, 2 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity observed throughout facility. Mouse feces observed on food contact surfaces and along floor perimeters. Live roaches observed; Used cat litter observed in establishment; Debris and feces present along perimeter and various floor surfaces.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 9.
5266 Delancey St.
14 violations, 3 serious
Adulterated tomatoes observed in the deli case; Mouse feces observed on package of butter, pack of sausages, and next to lemons inside the deli case; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Mouse feces observed on shelves in the retail area, inside the deli case, on food preparation table shelf; Basement storm doors did not prevent the entrance of vermin; Mouse feces observed on floors in the retail area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 10.
3588 Aramingo Ave.
11 violations, 4 serious
Hot water at the handwash sink in the food prep area peaked at 90 degrees F instead of a minimum of 100 degrees F as required; Fruit flies were observed in the food prep area near the smoothie/milkshake machine; Debris and recyclables was observed on the ground in the dumpster area instead of in a waste receptacle with a tight fitted lid; General floor cleaning was needed under and around equipment throughout the establishment due to dust, debris, and residue observed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 10.
946 S. 5th St.
23 violations, 10 serious
Food safety certified person could not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne illnesses; Hot water was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; Cups, non-dairy creamer and lemon juice observed stored in handwash sink in the food prep area; The handwash sink in the food prep area could not be used due to a fast leak at the drain. Water observed running on extension cords and power strips beneath handsink; Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in retail area; Phone observed on prep table; Trash bag removed from receptacle was placed on cutting board at the sandwich prep station; Heavy accumulation of debris and build-up observed on table beneath grill and burners.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 10.
123 S. 23rd St.
15 violations, 5 serious
Food employee observed dipping their gloves in the wash, rinse, and sanitize compartments at the warewashing sink; Food employee observed wiping down a food contact surface, then used the same rag to wipe their gloves. Employee then proceeded to wear the same gloves and touched chicken; Cooked and raw chicken, mushrooms and wontons were held at 46 & 45 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Cellphones, tooth brushes and other employee items observed co-mingling with food items.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 11.
8001 Roosevelt Blvd.
10 violations, 1 serious
Old food residue observed in the 3 basin sink area handwash sink; Live mouse observed in the 3 basin sink and walk in refrigerator/freezer area; Mouse droppings observed on soda and slushy syrup boxes in the food prep area, accumulated mouse droppings inside lower cabinet of an unused soda dispenser in the drive thru area, on surfaces and shelves in both drive thru areas, on the food prep area, and utility closet floor perimeters; The customer waiting area, doors, outer openings in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Gaps observed around the doors; A drain appeared to be clogged in the parking lot. Water was pooling and freezing in the parking lot; Frozen residue observed on the ground around the oil dumpster.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 12.