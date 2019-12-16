A food preparation sink was not observed at the facility; Deli meats, cut vegetables and cheeses were not properly covered in the deli case and walk-in cooler; Deli slicers observed unclean; Melted cheese, roast pork and beef gravy in the hot hold unit were observed at 115-120 degrees Fahrenheit; Sauces labeled for refrigeration after opening were observed at room 65.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the storage shelves. Bacon and cheese observed at 60.5-63.4 degree Fahrenheit next to the griddle; Potentially hazardous food including cakes, fruit salad, puddings, macaroni and tuna salads, and cut vegetables, and gravy were not observed with dates of when they were prepared or when they should be sold by; Rat & mouse feces observed in the basement. Mouse feces observed under the shelving and table in the rear office, and under the preparation table; Dead mouse observed at the bottom of the stairwell of the rear basement.