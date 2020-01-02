The food safety certified person washed their hands at the ware sink rather than the designated handwash sink; Handwash sink in the point of sale area, under the deli slicer, was blocked by cans and other miscellaneous items, and was not accessible at all times for employee use; Mice feces observed in box with pineapples; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Mice feces observed on retail and storage shelves throughout the facility, including the cartons of chips; Live cat observed in the retail area of the facility; Litter box observed in the basement, and bowls of cat food observed in the rear storage room; Mice feces observed on non food contact surfaces such as shelves, cardboard boxes and crates; Objectionable odors originated from the refuse accumulated in the receptacle behind the rear door.