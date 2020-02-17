The can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Working container in warewashing area, used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical; Observed loose rodenticide which was not covered in a tamper-resistant bait station; Mouse droppings observed on food shelving in the basement, in storage closet and along the floor perimeters in the food preparation area; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor in the basement.