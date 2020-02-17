Mice are almost always a part of Clean Plates, but in this edition, those particular rodents were downright ostentatious in what parts of Philadelphia eateries they chose to make their toilets.
Containers of pistachios, boxes of tortilla chips, bunches of single-use plastic utensils, meat slicers, and a slushy-dispensing area all played host to mouse feces in this week’s Clean Plates. One East Mount Airy eatery even appeared to have at least one mouse that wanted to get down while doing his business, judging by its use of the facility’s DJ booth as a bathroom.
Elsewhere around the city, other mice may have been more considerate — at least in the places where city sanitarians found mouse droppings in facilities’ bathrooms (though, sadly, not in the toilets themselves).
Overall, about 65% of Philadelphia food facilities closed in this edition of Clean Plates were shuttered in part due to the presence of rodents like mice and their droppings. Those droppings, the Centers for Disease Control says, can carry diseases like hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, salmonellosis, Lassa fever, and others.
From Feb. 3 to Feb. 16, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 20 facilities for various violations, some more than once.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
6100 Torresdale Ave.
14 violations, 5 serious
Pastelitos prepared in private home and cooked on site which is unapproved; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Floors in walk in cooler used for dry storage observed with excess trash debris.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 3.
811 Sansom St.
25 violations, 6 serious
Mouse feces was observed in a container of pistachios and in a cardboard box of produce in the walk-in cooler; Gnat observed in open bottle of olive oil; Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin on plastic guard; Fresh mouse feces was observed at floor perimeters in the warewashing, food prep, storage areas and walk-in cooler, on prep tables and prep table shelves; Facility did not have adequate storage for soiled dishes. All basins of the warewashing sinks were filled with soiled dishes.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 3.
422 S. 60th St.
14 violations, 2 serious
Mouse feces observed on meat slicer and table holding slicer in food prep area; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Cleaning was needed in warewashing area and in area where mouse feces was observed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 4.
2052 S. Hemberger St.
13 violations, 5 serious
The person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of proper reheating temperature, cold holding temperature, hot holding temperature, or ware washing procedures; Mouse droppings observed in the kitchen; Mouse droppings observed in a kitchen cabinet; Mouse droppings observed along floor perimeters in the kitchen; Inoperable fan was observed in the first floor restroom.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 4.
4285 Frankford Ave.
35 violations, 14 serious
Egg rolls and other foods were stored on unapproved food surfaces (cardboard lining and newspaper); Food contact surfaces (equipment, storage containers, and prep tables) and sinks were not clean to sight and touch; Employee personal items (medications) were stored on shelving with prepackaged food products in the front counter area — a designated storage area for employee's belongings not observed; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed throughout the food prep and storage areas; Toilet room floors and fixtures were unclean — debris observed on hand sink, toilet, floor (mouse feces), and dusty vent cover.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 6.
768 S. 8th St.
30 violations, 10 serious
Heavy accumulation of black residue, observed on the interior of the ice machine bin on the walls; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in the warewashing area. Mouse feces was observed on the floor near chest freezer to right of rear door; Food prep observed in the basement beneath unfinished ceiling; Foods (meat) observed stored directly in plastic grocery bags; Employee personal items observe on equipment in the prep area. Umbrella and purse observed on sliding freezer door.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 6.
4507 Frankford Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
Employee medicines were stored inside of the retail beverage refrigerator/walk-in cooler — items were not stored in a designated employee area; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed in the rear storage area; A separate lidded waste receptacle for the disposal of women's sanitary products was not available in the toilet room.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 6.
4939 Frankford Ave.
5 violations, 2 serious
Cigarette butts found on the toilet room floor during the inspection; Toilet room floors and fixtures were unclean — debris observed on the floor and toilet, roach observed in handwash sink.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 6.
811 Sansom St.
17 violations, 2 serious
Mouse feces was observed on the floor in rear room, floor beneath pot rack, floor beneath storage shelf near walk-in cooler, and on box of sweetener in the rear storage area; Gnat/fruit fly observed in the hamper with soiled aprons; Live mouse observed in walk-in cooler.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 7.
1310 E. Erie Ave.
16 violations, 4 serious
Hot water observed between 44.3- 59.7 at kitchen hand sink, kitchen 3 basin sink, restroom sinks (Women's & Mens); Mice feces observed at Bar Area electrical panel/slushy/beer dispensing area (shared counter/area); Mice feces observed in chemical storage closet (located directly under electrical panel/slushy/beer dispensing area); Gnats observed at Bar Area (near 3 basin sink).
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 7.
600 Catherine St.
17 violations, 4 serious
Black residue was observed on the interior of the ice machine bin on the guard; Loose rodent bait was observed on the floor in the food prep and warewashing areas; Mouse feces was observed in the following areas: Table holding unused grill in the food prep area, floor near food prep sink and storage racks in the prep area, floor beneath benches at CD table in the dining area, floor behind equipment in the warewashing area, floor near mixer, cooling rack.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 7.
1348 S. 33rd St.
14 violation, 4 serious
Person in-charge did not know what the hand wash sink is used for; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in the kitchen area; Facility did not have a menu.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 24 hours. Inspected Feb. 7.
7165 Germantown Ave.
32 violations, 13 serious
An open employee's beverage container was observed inside of a refrigerator in the food prep area; Cigarette butt found inside of a cup in the bar area during the inspection; Molded limes observed in the walk-in cooler; Mouse feces observed on several food contact surfaces — bulk storage containers (food prep area and walk-in cooler), plates (food prep area), utensils (food prep area), alongside cold prep unit (food prep area), food prep table (under exhaust hood), and cutting board (food prep area); Mouse feces observed on and inside of a box of tortilla chips inside of the walk-in cooler; Mouse feces observed inside of boxes of single-use plastic utensils in the food prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 7.
2300 Ridge Ave.
16 violations, 4 serious
Hands could not be washed properly at handwash sink in warewashing area due to lack of hot water, which was measured at 46 degrees Fahrenheit during inspection; The warewash (3-compartment) sink observed was not clean to sight and set up for sanitization of utensils and food equipment; Debris was present in all bays of the 3 compartment sink; Beverages and boxes of snacks observed not stored at least 6 inches above the floor in warewashing, walk-in cooler and in retail areas; Walk-in freezer observed not operational during inspection; Debris accumulation on walk-in cooler floor.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 10.
1310 E. Erie Ave.
12 violations, 2 serious
Observed open rodenticides (packet and block) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the bar and kitchen soda syrup storage closet areas; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings)/ insect (small flies and a live roach) activity observed in the bar, kitchen and storage areas; Observed the Dumpster open and overflowing rather than closed tightly.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 10.
1438 Federal St.
14 violations, 9 serious
Employee's open beverage container was observed in a food preparation area; Food employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; Uncovered foods observed in the cold prep refrigeration unit and walk-in cooler; Loose rodenticide observed in the food preparation and storage areas and not stored in tamper resistant bait stations; Person in Control of premises had not posted "No Smoking" signs.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 10.
2124 S. Broad St.
22 violations, 7 serious
The can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Working container in warewashing area, used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical; Observed loose rodenticide which was not covered in a tamper-resistant bait station; Mouse droppings observed on food shelving in the basement, in storage closet and along the floor perimeters in the food preparation area; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 11.
7165 Germantown Ave.
11 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings observed under mechanical warewash unit, drying rack, three bay sink in kitchen warewash area, on floor in basement walk-in box, on defective juice maker in basement, behind furnisher in employee toilet room seating area; Heavy food debris observed along top perimeter of sandwich prep units, in the DJ booth; Keg room floors in the basement had a sticky residue; Employee items were stored among retail items.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 11.
1080 N. Delaware Ave.
15 violations, 6 serious
PIC allowed operation of facility without hot water in various areas of facility; Observed greasy surfaces on sides of service sinks and equipment in main kitchen; Clutter observed in rear storage area on 2nd floor near 3 compartment sink on opposite side of mobile bar; Observed missing ceiling tile in prep area main kitchen.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 11.
2900 Cottman Ave.
17 violations, 7 serious
Potential sewage backup due to a broken pipe under ground preventing the use of all sinks and the toilet in the store; Employees were not able to use handsinks for adequate handwashing due to the broken pipe; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Staff was using a Porta Potty due to the broken pipe;
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 12.
5203 Oxford Ave.
13 violations, 2 serious
Prepackaged (capri suns) observed not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; Open utility penetration observed in toilet room beside toilet; Stained/water damaged surfaces observed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 12.
2400 E. Allegheny Ave.
14 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings were observed in the corner of the rear warewashing area; Beverages were observed not being stored at least 6 inches above the floor in the rear warewashing area; Lid was broken on the trash can in the women’s restroom; General cleaning was needed throughout the facility due to accumulated dust, clutter, mouse droppings and debris observed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 13.
2956 N. 22nd St.
25 violations, 8 serious
Facility lacked an employee health policy; Food prep sink was heavily soiled with dirt and debris; Food employees observed not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; An air drying rack for proper drying of multi use equipment and utensils was not observed during inspection; Loose debris and dirt was observed on shelving under front service counter and on shelving in the food prep area; Person in Control of premises had not posted "No Smoking" signs; Persons were observed smoking hookah on the premises.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue tobacco use immediately. The establishment could not operate until the required fee was paid and the establishment was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 15.