Potentially hazardous ready to eat foods including cooked chicken, peas, cut vegetables, shredded cheese and more, were not date marked when they were prepared or opened from manufacturer’s packaging; Degreaser observed inside of a ROUNDUP© spray container; Rat feces was observed in the following locations: rear storage where tools are kept, old kitchen, the event room which is entered via south 9th Street, under the stairwell behind the disk jockey equipment, in the men’s toilet room, behind the speakers, and in the main event room storage closet; Equipment surfaces, used and unused, observed unclean to sight and touch including drying racks, and storage racks in the walk in cooler; Hot water was not available at the women’s toilet room; Toilet in the men’s bathroom was out of order. Chairs were stored in the toilet rooms. Rat feces observed in the men’s toilet room.