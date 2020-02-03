Cigarette butts in a colander, dead baby roaches in popsicles, and mouse droppings in a drop ceiling closed several Philadelphia eateries in this edition of Clean Plates.
Rodents and other animals in general were again problematic among restaurants that Philadelphia sanitarians closed for various health code violations in the second half of January, with roughly 60 percent of shuttered facilities showing signs of mice, rats, flies, or roaches. Depending on the location, that could mean an inspector observing live or dead mice, mouse or rat feces (sometimes fresh), or live or dead roaches.
This time around, there were a few Philly favorites alongside the corner stores and small markets the list. Notables include Han Dynasty’s Manayunk outpost (rodent activity), Old City’s About Hotpot (mouse droppings and cigarette butts), and Northeast Philly’s Joe Santucci’s Square Pizza Bar & Grill (a live mouse and droppings). South Philly taqueria El Sarape, meanwhile, was closed three times for violations such as observed rat feces and inadequate hot water.
From Jan. 16 to Feb. 2, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 33 facilities for various violations, some more than once.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
3505 Kensington Ave.
13 violations, 3 serious
Dirty dishes observed in prep area hand sink; Gnawed bag of puppy chow observed on bottom beverage shelving; Live mouse observed on sticky trap; Foul odor observed in rear facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 16.
136 S. 45th St.
14 violations, 3 serious
An employee’s open beverage container was observed in a food preparation area; Kabob skewers on shelf where mice droppings are observed. Bowls and other food contact surfaces observed stored on shelf with mice droppings. Meat slicer observed in basement with mice droppings on surface; Fresh droppings observed on bottom of steam table, in toilet room along floor perimeters, coffee service area, on bottom of dough mixer, both shelves on a food cart, behind hotline (stove grills), on food storage unit in basement, in basement toilet room, on meat slicer in basement; Mechanical ventilation not working in toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 16.
717 W. Cambria St.
28 violations, 9 serious
The handwash sink in the food area was blocked by dirty dishes and not accessible at all times for employee use. The handwash sink in the toilet room area did not provide continuously flowing hot and cold water; Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler; Food observed stored in plastic shopping bags in the chest freezers and walk-in cooler; Employee personal items observed stored throughout the facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 16.
4356 Main St.
4 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity were observed on shelving and floor perimeters located in the hostess station, employee storage area, and dining area; Plastic soda and milk crates observed being used as elevation for food in the walk-in cooler; Perforated surfaces observed on ceilings and walls located in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 16.
1247 W. Tioga St.
25 violations, 7 serious
Foods were served undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) was not provided to the consumer; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity (droppings) observed in the food prep area; A covered receptacle for sanitary napkins was not provided in a toilet room used by females; Dirt, debris and mouse droppings observed on flooring in the food prep area; Employee personal items observed stored in the front service area; Facility did not have an active Philadelphia Food License available for inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 17.
1300 Washington Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
Visible evidence of insect or rodent contaminated foods in the retail area. Opened packages of pork products observed at the open display freezer; Ranches, fruit juices, brussel sprouts, and romaine lettuce were observed at 49-60 degrees Fahrenheit at the open produce display case; Mouse feces observed on retail shelves throughout the retail area. Mouse feces observed in the rear area, along wall to floor perimeters. Mouse feces observed in the milk walk in cooler; Interiors of the display cases observed unclean to sight and touch with food debris accretion and blood residue stains; Non-employee toilet room observed unclean; No ventilation in the non-employee toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 17.
1601 Market St.
9 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed (mouse droppings) observed in several areas; Nestle Baby Ruth, M&M shelving, on floor in retail/customer area, dusty mouse feces observed collected on floor perimeter in back stockroom, and on non food packages; Gnawed candy and non food packaging observed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 17.
9867 Bustleton Ave.
18 violations, 6 serious
Food employees were unable to wash their hands due to no hot water at the handsinks and bathrooms; Boxes of food observed not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Food was held between 95-108 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required; Salads were held at 44 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; No hot or cold water was available at the utility sink.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 17.
2101 W. Lehigh Ave.
5 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in the retail, rear storage, and produce prep areas. Rodent droppings observed on shelving and flooring throughout the retail and rear storage areas; Unused butcher equipment observed in the meat department area. All items now arrive pre-packaged; Rodent droppings observed on shelving throughout the retail area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 21.
1100 Washington Ave.
4 violations, 2 serious
Black residue observed on the interior of the ice machine bin; Working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 21.
2601 S. 8th St.
14 violations, 4 serious
The facility was not following proper ware washing procedure. Food equipment was not being rinsed prior to sanitizing; Potentially hazardous ready to eat foods were held in the hot holding unit, food preparation area, and steam table between 81 and 129 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required; Rear kitchen door of the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. A gap observed at the top of the kitchen door; Spoons at the coffee station observed stored in a cup of stagnant water; Container of soiled water observed under the garbage grinder sink.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 21.
342 W. Girard Ave.
19 violations, 8 serious
A food employee was observed touching ready to eat food with his bare hands; Hot water observed in restroom was 90 degrees F and not the minimum of 100 degrees as required; Burgers were served raw or undercooked to the customer's request, however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) was not provided to the consumer; Visible physical evidence of rodent feces observed in the food preparation, warewash and storage areas; Mice feces, residue and grease observed on shelving surfaces, interior surfaces of cabinets storing dry goods, food equipment, and surfaces of warewash equipment; Hot water observed at 90 degree F and not 100 degrees F as required; One of two restrooms was out of order.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 21.
800 Bainbridge St.
12 violations, 5 serious
No food safety certified person was available to demonstrate knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms; Uncovered deli meats observed in the display case; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Black residue observed on walls and ceiling around mop sink.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 21.
5741 Woodland Ave.
10 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity (mouse droppings) observed in the facility; Clean dishes and utensils observed not stored inverted on shelvings in rear area; Mouse droppings, dust and other debris observed on surfaces under counter in front service area; Mouse droppings, dust and other debris observed on floor perimeter under dish washing machine in warewash area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 22.
500 E. Westmoreland St.
19 violations, 6 serious
Food employee observed eating or tasting food in the prep area; No soap observed at prep area hand sink; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Dead baby roaches observed wedged between Helados Mango popsicle plastic.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 22.
4351 Main St.
12 violations, 3 serious
There was no hot water provided at the handwashing sink in basement restroom; Bleach not labeled for cleaning food contact surfaces was being used as a sanitizer in the warewashing area; Debris observed on the interior of the reach-in freezer located in the prep area; Cold water not available at the food prep sink; Dead flies, dust and debris observed on the floor in the prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 22.
1270 E. Stafford St.
8 violations, 4 serious
Opened commercially processed ready to eat food (deli meat), located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; Mouse droppings observed behind box of onions; Facility used flat top griddle to fry eggs. Mechanical hood system was not present.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 22.
1531 Walnut St.
4 violations, 2 serious
Several foods was held at 112.8 to 118.0 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required; Non-food grade storage bags were being used to store food (burgers) in cold-holding unit; Grease accumulation observed on the floor.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 23.
5153 Walnut St.
8 violations, 1 serious
Box of peanut observed gnawed on by mouse; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in the throughout facility; General cleaning was needed in toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 23.
1304 S. 9th St.
20 violations, 2 serious
Potentially hazardous ready to eat foods including cooked chicken, peas, cut vegetables, shredded cheese and more, were not date marked when they were prepared or opened from manufacturer’s packaging; Degreaser observed inside of a ROUNDUP© spray container; Rat feces was observed in the following locations: rear storage where tools are kept, old kitchen, the event room which is entered via south 9th Street, under the stairwell behind the disk jockey equipment, in the men’s toilet room, behind the speakers, and in the main event room storage closet; Equipment surfaces, used and unused, observed unclean to sight and touch including drying racks, and storage racks in the walk in cooler; Hot water was not available at the women’s toilet room; Toilet in the men’s bathroom was out of order. Chairs were stored in the toilet rooms. Rat feces observed in the men’s toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 23.
3505 Kensington Ave.
11 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) activity observed in the retail, unused food prep, and rear storage areas; Cardboard partitions were used to separate chemicals from food in the retail area, and raw wood used for shelving in the basement - materials were not nonabsorbent, smooth, and easily cleanable; Mouse droppings observed in the back of unused refrigeration/freezer equipment, and on shelving in the retail and food prep areas; Trash cans observed overflowing without tight-fitting lids; Take out establishment did not have a waste and/or recycling receptacle within 10 feet of the building.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 25.
8046 Frankford Ave.
27 violations, 8 serious
Loose rodent bait blocks observed along the floor perimeters in the rear storage area - not stored in tamper resistant boxes; An insect control device located in food prep area (on top of the under-counter refrigerator where panini and hot press equipment is stored) had potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) activity observed in the storage closet, food prep, and rear storage area; Employee c items were stored with retail food items in the rear storage area - must designate a separate employee area for personal belongings.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 25.
1304 S. 9th St.
21 violations, 3 serious
Hot water 100 degrees F or above was not available at the handwash sink in the women's restroom in the dining area; maximum temperature measured at 98 degrees F; Visible physical evidence of rodent (rat droppings) and insect (flies) activity observed in the food prep and rear storage areas; Rat droppings observed in the fryer cabinet and on top of a box in the rear storage area; A separate covered receptacle for the disposal of women's sanitary products was not available in the restrooms; Defective toilet was in men's toilet room in the dining area - not in use.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 25.
3175 Kensington Ave.
22 violations, 8 serious
Cigarette butts and ashtray found on the floor in the toilet room and near the register in the front service window area during the inspection; The food facility did not have a handwash sink conveniently located in the coffee prep area; Hot water 100 degrees F or above was not available at the handwash sink - maximum temperature measured at 82 degrees F; Visible physical evidence of rodent (rat feces) activity observed in the retail area; Take out establishment did not have a waste and/or recycling receptacle within 10 feet of the building.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 25.
601 N. 56th St.
22 violations, 3 serious
Black residue and mold observed on the interior of the ice machine in the bar area; Mouse feces observed on plastic containers stored on top of the beverage cooler under the bar; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed in the bar area; Mouse feces observed on shelving behind the bar, around the register, and on top of the beverage cooler; A separate covered receptacle for the disposal of women’s sanitary products was not available in the women’s toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 26.
8312 State Rd.
15 violations, 7 serious
Employees were observed handling ready to eat foods with bare hands; Mouse droppings were observed on food storage shelves in food prep and storage areas; An employee was observed removing a bowl from sanitizer solution and immediately using it to store rice while it was still wet; Chemical bottles were observed on a shelf with jelly; An uncontained rodent poison block was observed beneath the three door display refrigerator; ] Mouse droppings were observed throughout the food prep area, storage areas, the dining room, and second floor (especially above drop ceiling); Plastic utensils are not stored so that only utensil handles are presented to employees; Mouse droppings were observed on lower prep area shelves, storage area shelves, storage area and prep area carts, dunnage racks, and shelves behind the front counter and lottery counter; Mouse droppings were observed along floor perimeters of the food prep area, storage areas, dining room, and second floor.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 27.
4050 Woodhaven Rd.
14 violations, 5 serious
An employee was observed making a call on a cell phone, then prepping a sandwich without washing hands and changing gloves; A live mouse was observed on a glue trap in the rear dry storage room; Mouse droppings were observed in food prep, ware washing, and storage areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 28.
1304 S. 9th St.
9 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent (rat feces) observed in the rear tool shed/closet storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 28.
1801 Orthodox St.
15 violations, 3 serious
Food facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that Pastelitos are from an approved source; Opened commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the closed display case and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; Prepackaged Oreos and Ritz Crackers observed out of original package and not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 29.
3822 Morrell Ave.
16 violations, 6 serious
Hands could not be washed properly because of a lack of hot water (86 degrees F.); The prep area hand sink was blocked by a stool; Raw chicken and pork were observed stored above produce in the walk-in refrigerator; Roaches were observed crawling on the basement floor; Mouse droppings were observed throughout the first floor and in the basement.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 29.
116 N. 9th St.
12 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings observed along floor perimeters in the storage room; behind chest freezer and powdered milk; Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the service counter; Utensils observed stored on the same shelf as electronic equipment and not covered to protect against contamination; Food residue observed along shelving in the service counter.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 29.
310 S. 48th St. Spc. 2
6 violations, 2 serious
Fresh mice droppings observed in several areas, soda/beverage area, service line (where food and food contact surfaces are stored), bakery tray racks, floors perimeter throughout, rear beverage storage area, dry storage area floor perimeter; General cleaning was needed on bottom of steam table, interior of steam tabled, bakery tray carts, all levels and compartments of service line, storage racks in rear.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 29.
261 S. 10th St.
14 violations, 7 serious
Food debris observed on blade of slicer that had not been used on day of inspection. Slicer was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Loose packets of rodenticide observed on the floor near the toilet pump in the basement; Outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Beverage lids observed stored unprotected on the point-of-sale counter. Lids were placed on a clean towel; Accumulation of grease and food debris observed in toaster oven; Water at handwash sinks is 89.6 degrees rather than 100 degrees F; Old mouse feces observed on the floor in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 30.
125 Sansom Walk
21 violations, 5 serious
Cigarette butts, ashtrays found in the warewash and prep areas during the inspection; Observed an employee’s cigarette butt inside of a colander in the designated food preparation sink in the prep area; Observed an insecticide (Hot Shot Ant & Roach) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the dry storage area; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity (mouse droppings) observed in the prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 30.
1808 E. Allegheny Ave.
16 violations, 6 serious
The Person in Charge put on gloves without washing his hands; Heavy and encrusted food residue was observed on food-contact surfaces of the slicer; Accumulated rat feces was observed along perimeters of the food prep area and in the utility closet.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 30.
310 S. 48th St.
1 violation, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent / insect activity observed in the several areas. Fresh mice droppings observed in: soda/beverage area on tray where carbonator was located, where glasses were stored, on bread racks.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 31.
400 Leverington Ave.
6 violations, 2 serious
Food safety certified person was not present; Old food residue observed on meat slicer located in the food preparation area; Receptacle to dispose paper towels was not conveniently located by the hand wash sink located in the food prep area; Gap observed on ceiling above refrigerator located in the dry storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 31.