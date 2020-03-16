Mouse droppings observed in the following areas: on/behind/under all of the paper bag used for carry out orders stored in the shelves located at the POS counter, on the lower storage shelf on the wall where the boxes of bbq sauce and toilet papers were stored, on the wooden ledge below the electric panel outside of the walk-in cooler, on the floor under some of the beverage storage shelves in the basement, on the table behind the milkshake blending machine, on the floor perimeters of the dining area, under the 2-compartment sink located on the main level, on the floor behind the door at the top of the basement stairs, on the floor under the rock salt storage shelves located outside of the walk-in cooler, behind the ATM, in the cabinet where the cooking oil was stored under the deep fryer; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Turkey deli meat was held at 55 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.