As Philadelphia’s bar and restaurant owners are being ordered to move to take-out and delivery-only over the coronavirus, city sanitarians are closing some food facilities due to various health code violations.
In this edition of Clean Plates, more than two dozen Philly eateries were temporarily closed due to health concerns not related to the ongoing pandemic. Instead, closures resulted from various health code violations, such as mouse droppings on plates, fryers, and milkshake machines, and inside a snow cone maker.
Roaches, as usual, were also a problem — but it’s not every Clean Plates that sees a live roach on a telephone (crawling, not conversing).
Few well-known restaurants were shut down by Philadelphia health inspectors this time around, with the exception of 2nd Story Brewing in Old City. Infractions at that eatery included the presence of dead mice on a glue trap, and pooled water near the beer in a walk-in cooler.
From March 2 to March 15, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 27 facilities for various violations, some more than once.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
1341 W. Olney Ave.
3 violations, 1 serious
Mouse feces observed on cutting board surfaces and on sheet pans stored on storage rack; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed in the warewashing area.
The Cease Operations Order issued on 02/27/2020 remained in effect. The establishment couldnot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 2.
5608 Chew Ave.
4 violations, 0 serious
German Roaches observed harboring between paper and between wood and plexiglass in POS area; Mouse droppings observed on shelving in POS area; Live mouse observed in establishment; Food debris and dead roaches observed on top perimeter of sandwich prep unit.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 2.
10763 Bustleton Ave.
32 violations, 9 serious
Food safety certified person had no knowledge of foodborne illnesses that need to be reported to the Health Department; Mouse droppings wre observed on plates, food containers and a food preparation table in the food preparation area and basement storage area; Mold was observed in the basement food preparation sink; Mouse droppings were observed throughout the facility; A food staff employee was observed wearing soiled sweatshirt; Buckets in the basement storage area were used to store food and ingredients.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 2.
5308 Rising Sun Ave.
13 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings observed below handwash sink in the warewashing area, along side refrigerator unit in the pizza prep area, on shelving in the ware washing area and on shelving in the food prep area; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 3.
638 Ritner St.
3 violations, 1 serious
No water was available at handwash sink; Food employees observed not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; Cardboard observed lining flooring.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 3.
1124 South St.
18 violations, 6 serious
Observed a prep area with a charcoal grill in the outdoor rear area without a designated hand wash sink for food employees; Potentially hazardous ready to eat food (curry chicken, stew), prepared in the food facility, located in the walk-in cooler, was not date marked; The rear door of the food facility did not fully shut and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; Observed a pet cat in the rear of the basement; The women's restroom lacked a covered receptacle for soiled sanitary napkins.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 3.
5325 Oxford Ave.
7 violations, 2 serious
No Food Safety Certified Person was present at the time of inspection; No three compartment sink was present to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize these multi use surfaces as required. All items required to be disposable; Rusted/unclean multi use utensils observed in drawer in kitchen.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 4.
6740 Old York Rd.
15 violations, 2 serious
Opened commercially processed ready to eat food (deli meats and cheese), located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) activity observed in the warewash area, behind cooking equipment and front customer serving area; Mouse droppings observed on base of the fryer unit and shelving in the front service/prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 4.
1822 S. 18th St.
12 violations, 2 serious
Mouse droppings observed inside the snow cone machine; Mouse droppings observed in the food preparation and customer service areas; Mouse droppings observed along floor perimeters in the food preparation area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 4.
5608 Chew Ave.
3 violations, 0 serious
Live roaches observed on the floor under the front counter where the condiment packets are stored, on the condiment shelf crawling on the paper food storage bags, on the electrical outlet located under the cold prep refrigerator; Mouse droppings observed behind the reach-in freezer located in the rear storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 4.
5308 Rising Sun Ave.
7 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings observed on cutting board in the ware washing area; Mouse droppings observed on shelving in the pizza prep area, warewashing, and front food prep area; Mouse droppings observed on floor surfaces beside reach-in refrigerator and on floor perimeters throughout.
The establishment was ordered closed by the Court of Common Pleas. As a result, this establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate until it was approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 5.
117 Chestnut St.
7 violations, 3 serious
A Food Safety Certified Person was not present; Hand wash sink in the main bar area and hand wash sink in the prep area next to the steps observed with a water temperature of 50 degrees F; Dead mice on glue traps observed in the electric closet in the basement near the beer walk-in cooler; Leaking pipe at the garbage disposal sink in the warewashing area; Pooled water observed near the beer walk-in cooler.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 5.
2049 S. 19th St.
8 violations, 4 serious
No food safety certified individual was present during the inspection; The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked and not accesible at all times for employee use; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Unnecessary clutter observed in the basement and behind the cash register.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 6.
2300 Ridge Ave.
13 violations, 3 serious
Facility's food safety certified handler lacked the City of Philadelphia food safety certificate, presented ServSafe certificate only; The handwash sink in the warewashing area was blocked by ladder, hand truck (dolly) and not accesible at all times for employee use; Restroom lacked a receptacle with lid or cover for sanitary napkins; Grimes, old mouse droppings and debris accumulation observed along floor perimeter of warewashing area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close (coffee and slushy food operation) until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 9.
4145 Chestnut St.
11 violations, 3 serious
Potentially hazardous ready to eat food, (fish) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigerator and walk-in cooler, was not date marked; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity (mouse droppings) observed in the prep area along perimeter, under equipment and in area with computer equipment; Live roach observed crawling on telephone; Rear outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 10.
3001 E. Tioga St.
13 violations, 4 serious
No water (Hot or Cold) distribution observed at hand sink; Uncovered cheese observed in top section of refrigerator; Bottom section of refrigerator used as dry storage; Exterior surfaces are in need of cleaning at time of inspection; Exhaust hood not working at time of inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 11.
4168 Ridge Ave.
5 violations, 1 serious
Food safety certified person was not present; Dust accumulation observed on ventilation located in the men's restroom; Uncovered lid observed on dumpster. Dumpster lids must be closed and tightly fitted; Trash and debris observed on floor corners and under food shelving located in the patron area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 11.
5604 Greene St.
10 violations, 3 serious
Mouse droppings observed in the following areas: on/behind/under all of the paper bag used for carry out orders stored in the shelves located at the POS counter, on the lower storage shelf on the wall where the boxes of bbq sauce and toilet papers were stored, on the wooden ledge below the electric panel outside of the walk-in cooler, on the floor under some of the beverage storage shelves in the basement, on the table behind the milkshake blending machine, on the floor perimeters of the dining area, under the 2-compartment sink located on the main level, on the floor behind the door at the top of the basement stairs, on the floor under the rock salt storage shelves located outside of the walk-in cooler, behind the ATM, in the cabinet where the cooking oil was stored under the deep fryer; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Turkey deli meat was held at 55 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 11.
7801 Provident Rd.
11 violations, 4 serious
Several foods were prepared in a private home, not approved by the Department; Food employees observed not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets or hats; separate lidded receptacle for the proper disposal of sanitary napkins not observed in the toilet room in the bar area and employee restrooms.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 11.
205 N. 4th St.
10 violations, 3 serious
Food facility Person in Charge could not produce records showing the raw ready to eat fish had been frozen as required in the PA Food Code before service for parasite destruction; Dust accumulation on the sushi display case cover; Facility was preparing sushi without an approved HACCP plan.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 11.
1038 S. 9th St.
14 violations, 3 serious
Observed insecticides or rodenticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the cabinets beneath sinks in the toilet room and food prep area; Roach crawling in cabinet beneath sink in the front food prep area, roach crawling on wall near fryers in the rear food prep area and menu above donut case, dead mouse on the floor in the basement, small flying insects in the room inside the rear prep area; Black residue observed on chest freezer gaskets; Clutter, dead mouse, cobwebs and dead cockroaches were observed in the basement.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 12.
5943 N. Broad St.
11 violations, 3 serious
Food safety certificate not present during inspection; Black residue, pink slobserved on the interior of the ice machine bin; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse droppings) activity observed in the food prep and storage area; Dumpsters observed overflowing.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 12.
6710 Haverford Ave.
14 violations, 5 serious
A Food Safety Certified person was not present at time of inspection; Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed throughout retail shelving area; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; General cleaning was needed in the storage due to dust and old mice droppings.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 12.
6750 Ridge Ave.
6 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity (mouse feces) were observed in the kitchen; Fresh mouse feces observed on food equipment (syrup carbonator dispenser) located in the kitchen; Mouse feces observed on floor corners located in the utility/ dry storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 12.
1800 S. 24th St.
10 violations, 5 serious
An employee's open beverage container was observed in the food preparation area deli display case; Unwrapped deli meats observed in the deli display case; Chemicals were stored on the same shelf with food in the rear storage area; An accumulation of waste water (condensation) observed in the bottom of the cold prep refrigeration unit.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 12.
648 S. 60th St.
17 violations, 2 serious
Employee beverage observed stored on food contact surface; Mice feces observed in the basement area; Black residue on damaged ceiling tile was located over beer in the storage area. Beer was located under the sewer line in the storage area; Personal food items were stored with food items for the business; Establishment lacked food items provided on the posted menu.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 12.
1636 Wolf St.
14 violations, 3 serious
Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine bin around the gasket; Ice machine missing a door and ice observed covered by table cover cloth; Utility sink observed used for storage purposes; Floors in the closet where mop sink located needed to be cleaned due to old mouse droppings observed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 13.
1826 S. 20th St.
13 violations, 4 serious
The person in charge did not have knowledge of the proper ware washing method; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Mouse droppings observed in the food preparation and retail areas; Mouse droppings observed on retail area shelves; Holes observed in retail area floor.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 13.
313 W. York St.
32 violations, 10 serious
Food facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that limbes (water ice cups) are from an approved source; Expired baby formula observed inside of the retail refrigerator; Slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Employee medicines stored in the food prep area area, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; Single-use plastic utensils were not stored to prevent the contamination of the lip contact surfaces when retrieved; Toilet paper was not available in the toilet facility; Facility lacked a separate designated employee area to store personal belongings.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 14.
1038 S. 9th St.
19 violations, 6 serious
Uncovered pack of hot dogs was observed in the reach-in refrigeration unit; Personal items (cellphone, money coins, slippers/shoes, personal bags) were stored in the lower cabinets in the front serving/prep area; Visible physical evidence of insect (live roach) activity observed under the front counter/prep/service area where large sugar container is stored; Receptacle with lid for soiled sanitary napkins was not observed in the employee unisex restroom; Heavy accumulation of grease observed on floor between fryers.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 15.