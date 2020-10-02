At Haverford College on the Main Line, students can see a psychiatrist after meeting with a therapist in the college’s counseling and psychological services (CAPS). But CAPS does not usually diagnose students, said Hunter Logan, a 20-year-old junior who sought psychiatric care last year for symptoms of anxiety and depression. Logan said that over a month passed between first bringing up the possibility of psychiatric care to his therapist and his scheduled appointment. Due to the pandemic, his appointment was canceled and he instead sought care from a psychiatrist in his hometown in Ohio.