Eve Hyppolite, a showcase delivery engineer, demonstrated eye-gaze control last week at a Comcast office in Center City. A small bar beneath her computer had been calibrated to her eye movements, and she made it look easy. Just focus a few seconds on a mouse icon then switch to the button you want to activate. The system can do anything you can do with your hands, like choosing a list of action movies or the channels you use most often. A reporter tried it and found it easy to focus on the mouse, but not so easy to move to other buttons. Still, the new system is for people who are already skilled users of eye-gaze technology, not average viewers. Hyppolite said it took her about an hour to feel comfortable with the technology. Brownlee said ALS patients typically understand the systems within two to five visits with a trainer.