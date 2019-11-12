Millions of Americans know someone who died because they could not afford the care they needed, according to a new Gallup poll.

About 13% of people — 34 million Americans — said that a friend or family member had died in the last five years because they did not receive needed medical treatment or medication due to inability to pay. Low-income people of color and under age 45 were most likely to report knowing of such a death, according to the report released Tuesday by Gallup and West Health, a nonprofit organization that works to lower health care costs for seniors.

The findings do not represent the number of people who died because they couldn’t pay for treatment — a total of 2.8 million people died of any cause in the U.S. in 2017. But the report is a window into how significantly health care costs are affecting the decisions Americans make about their care, and the ripple effects those choices have through the population.

Gallup and West Health also found a rise in the number of people who report they couldn’t afford needed prescription drugs.

Just under 23% of adults (about 58 million people) said that at least once in the past 12 months they were unable to pay for a medication their doctor prescribed. That’s up from about 19% who reported “medication insecurity” in January.

The report was based on a survey of 1,099 adults in every state and Washington, D.C., between Sept. 16 and 30.

