Health care is consistently a top concern for voters and has become an even more pressing issue for many during the pandemic. Thousands of people lost their employer-sponsored health plans due to a layoff, while others may be struggling to cover routine health costs, such as premiums and co-pays, when money is tight. What’s more, the high cost of a COVID-19 hospital stay, which could run tens of thousands of dollars for people who are uninsured or go to an out-of-network provider, has made people more aware of the importance of having health insurance.