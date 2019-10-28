Premium (the amount you pay on a monthly basis to maintain coverage) is the number one thing consumers consider when shopping for health insurance, analysts say. But it’s far from the only factor that affects how much you will spend on health care in a year. The deductible (the amount you must spend out of pocket before the plan pays a greater share) and the out-of-pocket maximum (the maximum amount you can be asked to pay in a year) are also important. Consider whether your doctors are in-network and whether the medications you take are covered to avoid surprise costs later.