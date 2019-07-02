Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed into law legislation establishing a state-based exchange, where some 400,000 Pennsylvania residents who buy individual health plans can shop for coverage. The state-based exchange and new reinsurance fund, which helps insurers cover their most expensive members, could reduce premiums for residents by up to 10 percent. It is expected to be operational for enrollment in plans that take effect January 2021, pending approval from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.