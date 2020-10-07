People with ACA marketplace health plans almost always transition to Medicare when they turn 65. You may be able to keep your individual health plan, but you won’t be eligible for a tax subsidy after 65 and could face penalties if you don’t sign up right away, so most people find it is better to switch to Medicare. The cost and coverage could be very different from what you’re used to in an individual plan. The premium for Medicare Part B is $144.60 in 2020, which may be a lot less than what many people in their 60s pay for individual coverage. But people who have been receiving an income-based tax subsidy to offset the cost of a marketplace health plan may find that their Medicare costs are greater, though Medicare also offers income-based financial assistance. Consider meeting with an enrollment adviser to talk about plan options, or visit the National Council on Aging’s BenefitCheckup website to find out if you’re eligible for financial assistance.