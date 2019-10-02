Medigap plans are supplemental coverage that people with Original Medicare may purchase to help cover their out-of-pocket costs. Beginning Jan. 1, people newly eligible for Medicare will no longer be able to purchase Medigap plans that cover the Part B deductible, which is $185 this year. Anyone who currently has a supplemental plan with "first-dollar coverage” can keep it. And anyone born before 1954 will always be eligible to buy that type of plan even if they don’t currently have one — so long as insurers continue to offer them. It’s unclear whether the rule change will prompt insurers to phase out those plans.