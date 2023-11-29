Cooper University Health Care opened its $150 million outpatient center at Moorestown Mall

Cooper University Health Care announced Thursday that it has opened the first phase of its $150 million outpatient center in a former Sears building at Moorestown Mall.

The 166,000-square-foot, three-story facility has nearly 100 exam rooms and will offer 26 medical specialties, including bariatric surgery, gastroenterology, maternal-fetal medicine, rheumatology, and urogynecology. Specialists from MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper will be among the physicians seeing patients at the location.

The second phase at the new Cooper facility, scheduled for the first quarter of next year, will add physical therapy, radiology, infusion services, radiation therapy, an outpatient surgery center, and neurosciences.

Cooper placed the new outpatient center, by far its largest, between two competing Virtua outpatient facilities in Moorestown and Cherry Hill. Providing medical services at this location extends the footprint of the nonprofit health system, which had $2 billion in revenue last year.

In another growth move, Cooper has agreed to acquire Cape Regional Regional Health System, which is near the Jersey Shore. That deal is pending regulatory approvals and could be completed in the spring.