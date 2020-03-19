“Census awareness and get-out-the-count events will be canceled," Wolf said in a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau. "Many people will likely spend more time in their homes and less time out in the community, making it more difficult for grassroots and community organizations to provide them with Census 2020 information. Further, individuals who are hospitalized or quarantined, acting as caretakers for loved ones, or displaced or lacking access to basic needs will likely be focused on their immediate health and safety needs rather than filling out the 2020 Census form.”