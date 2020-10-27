Antigen tests can signal a potential new infection even before it causes symptoms, by detecting a protein the virus starts making soon after it invades the body. Because the low-cost, compact antigen detection devices provide results within minutes wherever the tests are given, they can potentially be used to screen people in group settings such as schools, nursing homes, and prisons. The government is paying $760 million to Abbott Laboratories for the diagnostic testing giant’s BionaxNOW antigen tests.