Are you wondering how you’ll workout while stuck at home? As we band together to commit to staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak, we will need to make some adjustments for life at home to feel more normal.
Since our regularly scheduled program is on hiatus until further notice, it’s more important than ever to find ways to stay physically fit and mentally strong. Fortunately, you don’t need a gym or exercise equipment to stay in shape. The following fitness program is one your family can enjoy together. It burns calories and pent up energy, and helps banish any negative emotions you’re experiencing. Think of this in-home workout as a wonderful excuse to bond with your family, save money on expensive gym memberships, and stay sane in the process.
Here is week one of your home-based wellness program. For best results, repeat this entire circuit three times. To make this workout more fun for your family, think of it like a relay race. Each member will go through the circuit once, then tag the next person to start a circuit.
Plank Leg Lifts
- Begin in a plank position with shoulders stacked over wrists, spine straight, and feet hip-width apart.
- Slowly lift your right leg off the ground until you feel your glutes activated. Try to keep your leg straight with no bending at the knee. Squeeze for a count, then release and practice on your left leg. Continue this alternating sequence for 20 total reps (10 per leg).
- Modification: To give your wrists a break, start this exercise by lowering to a forearm dominant plank.
Chair Glute Bridge
- Place the back of a sturdy chair against the wall. Lie in a supine position and place your heels on the edge of the seat’s surface. Legs should be hip-width apart and arms at your sides for support.
- Push through your heels to elevate your hips until they form a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your glutes, then lower your hips back down toward the floor. Repeat 20 times.
- Modification: For beginners, this same exercise can be completed without a chair, with your feet planted on the floor. The seat adds more resistance against your hips.
Squats
- Stand tall with feet forward-facing and shoulder-width apart. Shoulders should be back, chest up, and gaze forward.
- With your body weight in your heels, hinge back at your hips and lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Hold for two counts then press through your heels to stand. Repeat 10 times.
- Modification: If you are new to squatting or don’t feel comfortable balancing, use a chair for assistance. Sit at the edge of the chair, push through your heels to stand then slowly sit back down. Repeat this version 12-15 times.
Lateral Lunge
- From the same standing position, take a large lateral step with your left leg. As you do, lower your body into a lunge by hinging back at your hips as if you’re sitting back on to a seat.
- When you plant your extended left foot, keep your weight in your heels and make sure your knees do not extend beyond your toes. While it may be tempting to look down at your feet, try to avoid this by keeping your eyes forward, chest up, and shoulders back.
- Push through your left heel to return to the starting stance. Repeat 10 times on this leg then switch sides.
- Modification: To make this more challenging, hold a free weight, kettlebell, or weighted object like a detergent bottle at your chest.
Steps
- If your home has stairs, carefully jog up and down it five times. If you live in a single floor home, jog in place for 60 seconds.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.