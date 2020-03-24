Since our regularly scheduled program is on hiatus until further notice, it’s more important than ever to find ways to stay physically fit and mentally strong. Fortunately, you don’t need a gym or exercise equipment to stay in shape. The following fitness program is one your family can enjoy together. It burns calories and pent up energy, and helps banish any negative emotions you’re experiencing. Think of this in-home workout as a wonderful excuse to bond with your family, save money on expensive gym memberships, and stay sane in the process.