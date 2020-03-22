The twist is that he got a visit from a Delaware liquor-enforcement agent, who told him of a complaint from another liquor-store owner who alleged that Pagliaro was selling black-market liquor out of the trucks. The explanation for the trucks is simple: Pagliaro wanted to install decorative gates, but contractors could not start right away. “So no, I am not loading up these trucks to play ice cream man in your neighborhood,” he wrote. “I am simply protecting my and my staff’s livelihood.”