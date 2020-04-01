If your weave is less than a month old, try to keep the hair pulled back in a ponytail or wrapped under a silk scarf, advises Philadelphia-based hair stylist Carla Clarkson. “You can also keep it in pin-curls, flex rods. The idea is not to wear it down constantly.” If it’s dirty from exercise and excess oils on the skin and hair, then condition it before washing with a sulfate-free shampoo. “What that does is that it helps give an extra layer of protection and moisture on the hair. You can very lightly blow out the hair, taking special hair with any of your hair that is exposed. "