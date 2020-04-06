It’s 2:30 p.m. and Kayuh Bicycles owner Henry Sam is getting ready for his daily afternoon bike haul. After closing up shop, he hops in his black Subaru Outback and takes off to zigzag around the city.
“We started offering free pickup and delivery as soon as we were allowed to reopen,” says Sam, who now spends three hours a day scooping up bikes. “We want people to stay home as much as possible. And people are scared. This takes away just a little bit of the fear.”
Sam offers delivery services to anyone within a five-mile radius of his Francisville shop. If you’re a bit further, he’s flexible, he says. And he’ll also come save you if you get caught in a bind.
“Yesterday, one of our customers got a flat on MLK drive, so I drove out and brought both him and his bike back,” says Sam. “This is a pandemic — our main focus right now is keeping people serviced and safe, and making sure our staff stays paid.”
For many, bikes serve as an essential means of transportation. With reduced public transit schedules and social distancing guidelines in place, that’s true now more than ever.
The city has placed bike shops on the list of essential businesses allowed to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also why bike maintenance and repair shops are on Pennsylvania’s list of “life-sustaining” businesses.
Some Philadelphia shops have closed to protect their staff, but most remain open with modifications to store hours and the customer experience. Not all are offering tune-ups, but at locations that are, expect longer than usual turnaround times. (Tune-up turnaround times average between three to six days.) Frontline workers are often given priority service. Some shops are offering discounts for healthcare workers and couriers.
Here’s where to get your bike serviced and what to expect.
Location: 1901 S. 13th St.
Phone: 215-334-9100
New hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday
South Philly Bikes is offering repairs and tune-ups. Those that aren’t deemed a necessity will be placed at the bottom of the waiting list. Only two customers at a time are permitted in the store.
Location: 1320 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-543-6000
Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday
Bell’s Bike Shop is offering repairs and tune-ups, mostly by appointment. Call ahead if able.
Location: 622 S. Broad St., 215-627-3370
New hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
Via Bicycle is offering essential repairs and tune-ups and is operating through curbside drop-off and pick-up. Bikes are not for sale at this time. Call ahead to purchase parts.
Location: 2211 South St., 215-735-7849
New hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Bicycle Therapy is offering repairs and tune-ups and is operating through curbside drop-off and pick-up. Parts and merchandise can be purchased through electronic payments made over the phone only.
Location: 701 S 50th St., 215-727-9692
New hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 12-5, closed Monday
Firehouse Bicycles is offering essential repairs and is operating through curbside pick-up and drop-off. Tune-ups are available only if essential. Bikes, parts, and merchandise can be purchased through electronic payments made over the phone only. Healthcare workers are eligible to receive 10% off all purchases.
Location: 4040 Locust St., 215-387-7433
New hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Keswick Cycle is offering repairs and tune-ups and is operating through curbside drop-off and pickup. No in-store customers are permitted. Bikes, parts, and merchandise can be purchased through electronic payments made over the phone only.
Location: 3601 Lancaster Ave., 215-823-6780
New hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday
Dr. Cycles is offering repairs and tune-ups and is operating through curbside drop-off and pick-up. Parts can be purchased by curbside or over the phone. Bikes are not for sale at this time.
Location: 1900 West Girard Ave., 215-235-1838
New hours: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
Kayuh Bicycles is offering repairs and tune-ups and is operating through curbside drop-off and pick-up. Customers within a five-mile radius may also opt for free pick-up and delivery for both bicycle repairs and parts. Schedule delivery online. In-store purchases are still available, but only one customer at a time is permitted inside.
Location: 2015 Fairmount Ave., 267-507-9370
Normal hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday
Fairmount Bicycles is offering wheel repairs only — flat fixes, spoke replacements, or anything that needs repair on the wheel or tire. The shop is operating through curbside drop-off and pick-up. Only the wheel will be taken inside the shop. All payment must be carried out electronically over the phone. Long-term bike rentals are available. See store website for details.
Location: 2819 W. Girard Ave., 215-235-1454
New hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
Brewerytown Bicycles is not currently servicing bikes but it is selling parts, new, and used bikes. All sales can be made at the door by electronic payment only. Email or call ahead if interested in purchasing a bike.
Location: 1822 Spring Garden St., 267-324-5910
Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Philadelphia Bikesmith is offering repairs and tune-ups and is operating through curbside drop-off and pick-up. Call ahead to purchase parts. Limited merchandise is available for sale. One customer is permitted in the store at a time, but prepayment over the phone is encouraged.
Location: 1321 N. Front St., 215-426-3474
New hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday (Can call and leave a message if need to come during off-hours)
Fishtown Bikes-n-Beans is offering repairs and tune-ups. Drop-ins are permitted.
Location: 611 N. 2nd St., 215-592-1234
New hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday
Trophy Bikes is offering essential repairs, including flat tire fixes, broken chain replacements, and brake adjustments. The shop is operating through curbside pick-up and drop-off. Tune-ups are offered with discretion (mostly for essential workers and couriers). Bike sales and part purchases available over the phone through electronic payment only.
Location: 1529 Spruce St., 215-893-0415
New hours: 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (advisable to call first)
Frankinstien Bike Worx is offering repairs and tune-ups. Healthcare workers and delivery couriers will receive priority service. Drop-ins are welcome, but call ahead if able. One person is permitted in the store at a time.
Location: 1529 Spruce St., 215-568-6002
New hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Trek Bicycle’s Center City location is offering repairs and tune-ups, with a guaranteed 24-hour tune-up turnaround if all necessary parts are in stock. The shop is operating through curbside pick-up and drop-off. Bike and part sales are available by phone through electronic payments only.
Location: 3740 Main St., 215-508-4300
New hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, closed Monday
Cadence Cycling is offering repairs and tune-ups by appointment only and is operating through curbside pick-up and drop-off. Sales can be made through phone or email by electronic payment only.
Location: 4159 Main St., 215-487-7433
New hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Trek Bicycle’s Manayunk location is offering repairs and tune-ups by appointment only and is operating through curbside pick-up and drop-off. Bike and part sales are available by phone through electronic payments only.
Location: 5901 Wayne Ave., 267-666-0957
New hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Germantown Bicycle Supply is offering repairs and tune-ups by appointment only and is operating through curbside pick-up and drop-off. No bike or merchandise sales are available at this time.