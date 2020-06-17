The disparate landing of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program is just one example of why protesters are calling for reform. The recent killing of George Floyd by white police officers sparked outrage in our nation because it graphically displayed the work of racism that has been in our communities for years. This egregious act could not be ignored. We should be equally outraged about the deeply embedded practices of structural racism that contribute to poor health and socioeconomic outcomes among the black community. Black people are not asking for pity, we are asking to be treated with fairness on a daily basis across all sectors: criminal justice system, healthcare, education, and the economic sector. We need to better understand the extent of racial disparities in allocation of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and understand why these disparities were allowed to exist.