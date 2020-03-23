Boeing employs 70,000 in the Seattle area. The company had hoped to avoid layoffs when it closed its Renton, Wash. plants in January amid collapsing sales for its 737 MAX jet airliners, whose control system was implicated in two lethal crashes last year. Besides in Ridley Park, Boeing is also keeping open its jet aircraft works in South Carolina, which employ around 6,800 making 787 jet airliners.