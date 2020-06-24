The Irwin’s space will host special dinners. The first will be a pop-up by Noord and Malik Ali in support of Everybody Eats Philly. Tickets ($100 each) will be available for two seatings on July 3, 4, and 5. Since the dinners will be held on the terrace, attendees get views of the real South Philly fireworks. Irwin’s will also be available for private events with no catering restrictions. Initially the max will be 25 people but it will rise to 50 during the green phase.