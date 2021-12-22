Almost a third of Philadelphia’s reported COVID-19 cases in December have been among fully vaccinated people, the highest monthly rate since vaccines became available.

The December case information, made public by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health Tuesday, shows a surge in cases this month that’s likely to be among the worst of the year. The city tallied 11,201 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, the most in a single month since April, with still more than week remaining in 2021. Of those, 3,300 were among fully vaccinated people. The data offers a first glimpse of case rates while the omicron variant is present in the city, but leaves unanswered a slew of important questions.

Among the unknowns: How many of the vaccinated people who tested positive had the omicron variant, how many had booster shots, and how sick did the virus made them?

Despite the burgeoning case rate, hospitals report that the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients they see are unvaccinated. So far, one U.S. death has been attributed to the omicron variant, and it was in an unvaccinated Houston man. But most hospitalizations and deaths now likely are still connected to the delta variant.

“Thirty percent of all cases are breakthroughs -- what do you mean by case?” said Thersa Sweet, associate professor in Drexel University’s department of epidemiology and biostatistics. “That’s the information I want to see, disease severity in those breakthrough cases.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported breakthrough cases should be expected as omicron spreads, because the vaccines -- though still conferring strong protection against serious illness and death -- are less effective at preventing infection with omicron.

“Given the CDCs recent announcement, we have to believe that a great and growing percentage of our positives are omicron,” said James Garrow, a Philadelphia health department spokesperson.

Health officials and experts said omicron hasn’t changed, though, the fundamentals of protection against COVID-19.

“Omicron’s just a variant. It’s not like a new monster,” said Susan Weiss, a microbiologist and codirector of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine’s Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens. “The bottom line is to urge people to get vaccinated and to get boosted.”

Zeroing in on the meaning behind growing case counts can be challenging. To some extent, a larger number of vaccinated people testing positive is simple mathematics -- as a larger share of the overall population is vaccinated, more cases will emerge in vaccinated patients.

“The fact that 70% of cases are in the unvaccinated, shows how good the protection is,” Garrow said.

Colder weather driving people indoors, where transmission is more likely, and the fact that immune protection -- whether from vaccines or an earlier infection -- wanes over time also likely play roles in breakthrough cases.

Even home antigen tests could skew data, as people who test positive at home and experience mild symptoms may never report their infection.

“Are vaccinated people more likely to seek out testing because they’ve been following the guidance to a T, or less likely because their symptoms are less?” Garrow said. “Are unvaccinated people more likely to get tested because they simply aren’t sure, or less likely because [they may assume] what’s the difference anyways? Either one of those could be true, but we don’t have any information on which is more likely.”

Omicron accounted for 73% of new infections nationally last week, the CDC reported Monday.

Even as omicron becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, city health officials on’t yet know how prevalent the variant is locally, and how much it is responsible for breakthrough cases. Positive cases among vaccinated people first increased in November, before omicron was identified in the Philadelphia region.

Only a small percentage of positive COVID-19 test samples are subjected to genetic sequencing, needed to identify the specific variant, but there’s plenty of evidence that omicron is growing here. At the beginning of December, the Penn Center for Research on Coronavirus and Other Emerging Pathogens, one of the Philadelphia labs that does sequencing, had not found the omicron variant in the area. Less than three weeks later, omicron accounted for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 samples sequenced.

The most recent data that state health officials will share shows 31% of positive COVID-19 cases were among vaccinated people in the four weeks prior to Dec. 6, but omicron’s rapid spread means that rate could have changed significantly.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have said booster shots produce strong protection against omicron, but the city could not say how many breakthrough cases occurred in people with boosters. Less than 20% of the fully vaccinated people in the city have received boosters, which are available six months after the second Pfizer or Moderna shot.

“It’d be really interesting to know if those people are boosted or not,” Weiss said.

Hospitalization rates in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, suggest the variant may be less severe than others. But people there may have avoided hospitals because high levels of immunity due to vaccines or prior infections -- or just because patients are younger -- could have meant milder illness, the New York Times has reported.

“The other thing I think is important that we don’t know, we really want to know how virulent this virus is,” Weiss said. “I think that’s really important, because if its more mild that’s huge.”