Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy Brinker after her sister, Susan G. Komen, died of the disease. The pioneering nonprofit invented two iconic, trademarked marketing tools — the pink ribbon and the Race for the Cure. In recent years, however, the philanthropy has been criticized for stressing marketing over mission and for creating an overly upbeat, commercialized crusade that patients with metastatic cancer can’t relate to. Even though Komen’s cumulative grants to scientists total nearly $1 billion, it has been faulted for spending less than a third of its annual budget on research.