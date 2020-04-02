Here’s how it will work: You’ll need to write an email explaining your circumstances. If your request for an emergency marriage license is approved, you’ll get an application sent to you by email. Once it’s filled out, you’ll be scheduled to attend a Zoom video conference to review your situation with a clerk. From there, you’ll mail your signed, completed application and $100 payment (money order only, payable to the Clerk of Orphans Court), along with one self-addressed stamp envelope, to the Register of Wills office, which will review your documentation. The Register of Wills office will issue a self-uniting license by mail. It’s valid for 60 days.