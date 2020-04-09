As of April 1, Pennsylvania reopened finewineandgoodspirits.com for home delivery orders, but enormous demand almost immediately crashed the site. To regulate flow, the state-store site has randomized access — meaning you win some, you lose some, but more often than not, you’ll lose — and is limiting purchases to a six-bottle maximum per transaction from a reduced catalog. All orders must be shipped to home or non-store addresses. Only one order per address will be fulfilled per day.