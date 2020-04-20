Today, Pennsylvanians can make a run to state liquor stores for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown began last month. They just can’t get out of their cars when they get there.
More than 50 state stores in Philadelphia and its suburbs are now offering curbside pickup for customers who call ahead and place an order.
Before the commonwealth’s 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores closed on March 17, households across the region stocked up on vodka, margarita mix, and boxed wine. The state reported nearly $30 million in liquor sales the day before the shutdown.
The online liquor stores technically reopened on April 1, but many haven’t been able to place delivery orders on the site due to “overwhelming demand.”
If your liquor cabinet is looking a little empty after a month of staying at home, here are answers to some questions you might have about the new curbside pickup system:
First, call the nearest open liquor store (phone numbers can be found here) between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Employees who answer the phone will tell you what’s available at the store and can take your order.
Have your credit card ready, because the Liquor Control Board says all payments must be made over the phone. When you show up to pick up your order, stay in your car and it’ll be brought out to you.
Yes.
Each store will only accept one order per caller per day, and that order can’t exceed six bottles. They also won’t accept returns during this time.
Most likely.
In fact, the stores are already bracing for them after the huge demand for online orders earlier this month.
“We ask you to remain patient if you don’t get through by phone right away,” Fine Wine and Good Spirits said in a statement. “We’re optimistic our capacity to fulfill orders through our website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks."
Maybe. If not, there’s likely a store within driving distance.
Premium Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations in several towns are offering the service. A complete list with addresses and phone numbers of open stores can be found on the Liquor Control Board’s website.
Here’s a general breakdown by location:
Bucks County
- New Hope
- Quakertown
- Chalfont
- Warrington
- Doylestown
- Newtown
- Richboro
- Yardley (three locations)
Chester County
- Phoenixville
- Avondale
- Kennett Square
- Paoli
- Exton
- Wayne (two locations)
- West Chester (two locations)
Delaware County
- Springfield
- Villanova
- Drexel Hill
- Broomall
- Glen Mills
- Newtown Square
- Wayne
- Media (two locations)
Montgomery County
- Maple Glen
- Bryn Mawr
- Jenkintown
- Bala Cynwyd
- Flourtown
- King of Prussia
- Conshohocken
- Narberth
- North Wales
- Lansdale
- Royersford
- Ardmore
- Collegeville
- Blue Bell
- Norristown
In Philadelphia, 10 locations will be doing curbside pickup. These includes stores in Northeast Philadelphia, Center City, South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Passyunk, Northern Liberties, and Wharton.