Routine cancer screenings dropped precipitously during the pandemic and have yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

A new study from researchers at the American Cancer Society found that millions of Americans missed important cancer screening tests in 2020, when hospitals suspended non-urgent medical services to preserve resources for treating COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic. The review, published online this month in JAMA Network Open, found:

Mammograms dropped 6% in 2020 compared to 2018.

Cervical cancer screening was down 11% compared to 2018.

Colonoscopies dropped 16% in 2020 compared to 2018, but the decline was partially offset by a 7% increase in at-home stool testing for colon cancer.

“Many people caught up on screenings later in 2020, but overall, the COVID-19 pandemic kept screenings down over the course of the entire year,” said Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president of surveillance & health equity science at the American Cancer Society and the study’s senior author, in a statement. “As we move forward, it’s crucial to get people back into their doctor’s offices to get screened.”

To that end, Penn Medicine will hold a series of community health events in June with free cancer screenings. The initiative, a partnership between Penn, CommunityOfCompassionCDC.com and Siemens Healthineers is intended to improve access to screening in underserved neighborhoods.

Here’s how to get your free cancer screening: