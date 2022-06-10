Routine cancer screenings dropped precipitously during the pandemic and have yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.
A new study from researchers at the American Cancer Society found that millions of Americans missed important cancer screening tests in 2020, when hospitals suspended non-urgent medical services to preserve resources for treating COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic. The review, published online this month in JAMA Network Open, found:
Mammograms dropped 6% in 2020 compared to 2018.
Cervical cancer screening was down 11% compared to 2018.
Colonoscopies dropped 16% in 2020 compared to 2018, but the decline was partially offset by a 7% increase in at-home stool testing for colon cancer.
“Many people caught up on screenings later in 2020, but overall, the COVID-19 pandemic kept screenings down over the course of the entire year,” said Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president of surveillance & health equity science at the American Cancer Society and the study’s senior author, in a statement. “As we move forward, it’s crucial to get people back into their doctor’s offices to get screened.”
To that end, Penn Medicine will hold a series of community health events in June with free cancer screenings. The initiative, a partnership between Penn, CommunityOfCompassionCDC.com and Siemens Healthineers is intended to improve access to screening in underserved neighborhoods.
Here’s how to get your free cancer screening:
Sunday June 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the William C. Bryant Promise Academy, 6001 Cedar Avenue in Philadelphia: Free screenings for breast cancer and prostate cancer, no appointment or insurance needed, Spanish translation services available. At-home colon cancer screening kits and risk assessments for lung cancer and family cancer will be available.
Monday June 13 through Thursday June 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the William C. Bryant Promise Academy, 6001 Cedar Avenue in Philadelphia: On weekdays only, Penn will offer free mammograms for people over age 40. Appointments are not necessary but are encouraged. Call 267-414-2205 to schedule. On Friday June 24, the breast cancer screening clinic will close early, at 4 p.m.