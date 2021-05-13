Fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in outdoors and in most indoor settings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced at a White House press briefing on COVID-19. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

Walensky did advise people with weak immune systems to speak with their doctors before putting their masks aside, and the CDC will continue to recommend the use of masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in certain crowded indoor settings, such as buses, planes, and hospitals.

But outside of very packed environments, Walensky said the vaccines have proven to be highly effective at preventing both infection and serious illness from COVID-19, including against mutated versions that are more transmissible. She also cited the latest research showing that vaccinated people

The CDC announcement is likely sending local health officials scrambling to update their reopening plans. Pennsylvania planned to remove its mask mandate once 70% of the adult population was fully vaccinated, while New Jersey and Delaware had both reverted to the CDC guidelines on masks. It’s unclear if and when they’ll move to match the agency’s new guidelines.

The new guidance comes as the aggressive U.S. vaccination campaign begins to pay off. New COVID-19 cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April, and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, 154 million Americans — more than 46% of the population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated. The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorization Wednesday of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.