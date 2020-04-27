Homemade masks, bright scarfs and bandanas, and regulation N95s — if you can wear it over your nose and mouth, it becomes your look at work or on the street in these troubled times.
Masks have become the 2020 version of the toque. You have Michael Schulson, who has three open restaurants at the moment, wearing a black N95, the elegant epitome of covered-face style. On the flip side, you have Tod Wentz in a vegetable-theme mask and Joncarl Lachman wearing a paisley bandana — their safety features may be questionable but they look darn fine.
We asked two dozen chefs in the Philadelphia area to show us what they’re rocking.