Homemade masks, bright scarfs and bandanas, and regulation N95s — if you can wear it over your nose and mouth, it becomes your look at work or on the street in these troubled times.

Masks have become the 2020 version of the toque. You have Michael Schulson, who has three open restaurants at the moment, wearing a black N95, the elegant epitome of covered-face style. On the flip side, you have Tod Wentz in a vegetable-theme mask and Joncarl Lachman wearing a paisley bandana — their safety features may be questionable but they look darn fine.

We asked two dozen chefs in the Philadelphia area to show us what they’re rocking.

Michael Schulson on 13th Street, across from Double Knot and Sampan.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Barbie Marshall of Philly Chefs Cook
COURTESY BARBIE MARSHALL
Tod Wentz of Townsend, Townsend Wine Bar, and the Pearl in his mask.
COURTESY TOWNSEND WENTZ
Joe Beddia rocks his PPE.
COURTESY JOE BEDDIA
Jennifer Carroll at Spice Finch.
COURTESY JENNIFER CARROLL
Mike Solomonov of Zahav et al.
COURTESY MICHAEL SOLOMONOV
Nick Elmi of Laurel, In the Valley, and Royal Boucherie.
COURTESY NICHOLAS ELMI
Derek Davis of Libertine opts for black and white.
COURTESY DEREK DAVIS
Elizabeth Halen of Flying Monkey Bakery and Condiment.
COURTESY ELIZABETH HALEN
Brianna Wellmon of Pyramid Club.
COURTESY BRIANNA WELLMON
Chutatip â€œNokâ€ Suntaranon of Kalaya.
COURTESY CHUTATIP SUNTARANON
Outfitted in Chanel: Camille Cogswell of Kâ€™Far.
COURTESY CAMILLE COGSWELL
Pierre Calmels of Bibou goes for floral.
COURTESY PIERRE CALMELS
Benny Lai of Vietnam and Vietnam Cafe.
COURTESY BENNY LAI
Greg Vernick and daughter Alexandra go the logo look with their masks.
COURTESY GREG VERNICK
Marc Vetri and his assistant, Carolyn Satlow.
COURTESY MARC VETRI
Yong Kim of Bluefin, B2, and Umi Seafood has a surgeon's look.
COURTESY YONG KIM
Matching in black are Kate Jacoby and Rich Landau of Vedge, V Street, and Fancy Radish.
COURTESY RICH LANDAU AND KATE JACOBY
Dominic Piperno at work at Hearthside BYOB.
COURTESY DOMINIC PIPERNO
Joey Baldino of Zeppoli and Palizzi Social Club goes the scarf route.
COURTESY JOEY BALDINO
Rachel Klein of Miss Rachel's Pantry is one-sixteenth Irish.
COURTESY RACHEL KLEIN
Under the hat is Marcie Turney, whose restaurant empire includes Barbuzzo, Little Nonna's, and Bud & Marilyn's.
COURTESY MARCIE TURNEY
Josh Kim of Spot Burgers also rocks a red bandanna.
COURTESY JOSH KIM
Joncarl Lachman of Noord and Winkel opts for paisley in his face covering.
COURTESY JONCARL LACHMAN
