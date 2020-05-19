Not all bar owners are jumping at the chance to sell drinks to go. The rule says “meals” must be served. Rose Capozzoli at Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar in South Philadelphia, not known for any menu of substance, said she wants to see what others do before selling to-go drinks, since most of her business consists of $4 shot-and-beer specials. The 4-ounce drink minimum, she said, may throw things off — unless, she said with a laugh, “I do two shots.” Under the rule, “mixed drinks” may not be plain shots, however, and must be mixed on the premises.