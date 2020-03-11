“We are limiting all domestic SEI travel to that which we believe is critical. Additionally, all employees and consultants who have traveled, or whose household members have traveled, to a level 2 or level 3 country must work from home for the 14 days after returning. Anyone visiting our facilities will be required to certify that neither they nor a member of their household has traveled to a level 2 or level 3 country or have likely been in contact with a person that is known to have COVID-19 in the 14 days prior to their visit. Any visitor that cannot provide such certification will not be allowed to enter.”