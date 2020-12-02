We always make sure to explain it thoroughly and see how we can help. At the VNA, for instance, we also have a navigator program that can connect people with specific resources tailored to them, such as activities for children during quarantine or isolation, or mindfulness and yoga exercises for teens and adults. We can connect people with food and even some medical assistance. We have information about renters’ assistance, mortgage assistance, and other financial help. When you’re quarantined, you might not be able to work. Just ask and we will do our best to find a resource that fits an individual’s needs. We help so your quarantine can go well.