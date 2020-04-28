The law says nothing about direct-to-consumer sales, or whether the physician ordering the test can be employed by the testing company. Under Quest’s set up, the consumer requests and pays for the test online, a Quest physician orders the test after making sure it’s appropriate, then the consumer has a tube of blood drawn at one of Quest’s 2,200 patient service centers. The results take a day or two to come back, and a Quest physician can discuss the results via telemedicine.