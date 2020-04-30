As the number of coronavirus deaths continue to rise in Bucks County, officials said Thursday there is “no question” that the vast majority of those deaths stem from long-term care facilities for seniors.
The county reported 20 new deaths Wednesday, the end of a nine-day high of 100 new fatalities. That group accounts for more than half of the total deaths from COVID-19 in the county since the first fatality was recorded on March 28.
All of Wednesday’s reported deaths were senior citizens — the youngest 69; the oldest 93. And since April 3 — the date that the county started making age data available — 96% of Bucks County’s COVID-19 deaths have been people 60 or older, according to an Inquirer analysis of county data.
David Damsker, the head of the county’s Health Department, said Thursday that 61 of the long-term care facilities in the county have outbreaks of COVID-19. Additionally, he estimated that half of all the cases in the county are from residents in those facilities, or their staff.
“We are absolutely seeing deaths, and it’s not just one facility,” he said. “I wouldn’t call any one facility a hot spot. I would say any facility that has cases has a potential for death. And we’re working with them to do everything we can to prevent infection.”
Neshaminy Manor, Bucks County’s lone county-run nursing home, has had 20 of its residents die from coronavirus, Damsker said. The county has been testing all of the residents there who show symptoms of the virus, he said, and has been slowly increasing the number of administered tests as supplies become available.
The county plans to begin “mass testing” every resident in the 360-bed facility in the coming days, Damsker said.
“This is a real problem, and this is happening in places where we’ve tried really hard to stop it,” he said.
The numbers follow the trend seen across Pennsylvania and beyond.
About half of the state’s known coronavirus-related deaths have been residents of long-term-care facilities. Pennsylvania has one of the oldest populations in the country, and about 126,000 people living in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Nationally, at least 10,000 nursing home residents have died, according to published reports.
But, repeatedly, advocates and families of long-term care residents complain of a lack of information from inside these facilities. Most starting barring visitors, including state inspectors, from entering in mid-March, when the virus began to spread throughout the region.
State and county officials have repeatedly refused to reveal how many cases and deaths are in specific facilities, despite nearby states, including New York, New Jersey and Delaware, that share such information.
Kandy Schreffler, a regional ombudsman overseeing Bucks County for the state Department of Aging, said completing inspections and fielding reports of issues at long-term care facilities has become tedious. Most of her work, she said, has to be conducted over the phone or through the mail.
“It’s really important for people to know that we are still here,” she said. "At the beginning of this, I was concerned. But we’ve relied on some creative ways to stay in touch with residents who’ve reached out to us.
Complaints from nursing home residents and their families run the gamut, but the most frequent issues, she said, involve a lack of communication: Some facilities have limited number of phones for resident use, and families with loved ones across the region have reported issues to the state of going days without being able to reach anyone inside.
“People are concerned. They’re not there, don’t have eyes on their loved ones, they don’t have the day-to-day contact with them,” she said. “They don’t have information where COVID is in certain homes, and we don’t have that either.”
Inquirer Graphics Editor John Duchneskie contributed to this report.