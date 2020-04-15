Many Americans hoping to find out if and when they would receive their coronavirus stimulus check were greeted by an unusual message on the Internal Revenue Service’s website: “Payment status not available.”
The IRS launched a long-promised “Get My Payment” web portal Wednesday so American could track their stimulus checks and update their bank information in order to receive payment faster. But the tool appears to be experiencing some technical difficulties due to the overwhelming demand from people desperate for financial assistance amid the pandemic.
People also reported that repeated attempts to use the tool caused them to be locked out of the system for 24 hours.
Likely making the situation worse is today is April 15, the traditional deadline for Americans and businesses to file their annual tax returns. The government extended the deadline to July 15, but more than 73% of Americans received refunds last year, so most taxpayers are still expected to have filed by the original deadline.
A spokesperson for the Treasury Department said the “Payment Status Not Available” message means the IRS cannot determine eligibility, which could be caused by not filing a tax return in either 2018 or 2019. Taxpayers might also receive the error if they recently filed their return and it hasn’t been fully processed, according to the spokesperson.
But that doesn’t explain why numerous people who filed their 2018 tax returns but have yet to file in 2019 claim they’re receiving the error message. The spokesperson didn’t respond to a request to clarify.
The first stimulus payments began showing up in bank accounts over the weekend. About 80 million Americans will receive their stimulus checks through direct deposit by Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week.
Individuals who earn $75,000 or less are slated to receive $1,200, and couples making $150,000 or less will be paid $2,400. The payments decrease for those who earn more, up to $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples. Families will also receive an additional $500 for each child, though the bill gives nothing for children older than 16.
The full eligibility requirements for the coronavirus stimulus payments can be found on the IRS website.
At least one Reddit user reported receiving the error message despite having already received payment from the IRS. So before you pull your hair out, check your bank account.