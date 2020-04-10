Amid the loss of jobs and economic calamity surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the government has a bit of good news: Stimulus checks will soon be hitting your back account.
As part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill passed by Congress, most Americans will receive a $1,200 direct check (most families will receive $2,400), which for many could arrive as soon as next week.
In order to make sure you receive your stimulus payment quickly, the IRS needs to have the direct deposit account information from your bank account on file. Otherwise, checks will be sent by mail, which won’t start going out until the week of May 4 and could take up to 20 weeks to finish, according to committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D., Mass.).
Here’s everything you need to know about the stimulus checks, and how to receive yours quickly:
Individuals who earn $75,000 or less are slated to receive $1,200, and couples making $150,000 or less will be paid $2,400. The payments decrease for those who earn more, up to $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples. Families will also receive an additional $500 for each child, though the bill gives nothing for children older than 16.
Roughly 80% of Americans are eligible to receive a stimulus payment, according to the IRS.
The Treasury Department hasn’t announced a specific date, but during a conference call with the administration’s coronavirus task force on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers that direct deposits should start showing up in Americans’ bank accounts beginning next week.
No. According to the Treasury Department, as long as you have filed your 2018 or 2019 tax return and included your bank information, your stimulus check will be automatically deposited into you account.
The Treasury Department has created a web portal where Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can submit basic personal information to the IRS. If you have a bank account, you can also enter that information so the government than deposit your payment directly. Otherwise, you could be forced to wait until September before receiving a check through the mail.
No. Social Security recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 do not need take any action, according to the Treasury Department. The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate the direct payments, which you will receive the same way they currently send your social security payments.
The IRS will launch a separate web portal later in April that will allow taxpayers who filed returns in 2018 or 2019, but did not provide any banking information, to submit direct deposit information. Otherwise, you will receive your stimulus check by mail, which could take several months to receive.
This post will be updated when the web portal launches. Until then, you can check the “economic impact payment” page on the IRS website for the latest information.
Later this month, the IRS will launch a “Get My Payment” web portal that will allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment.