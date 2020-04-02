“We have seen estimates that there are between 150 to 170 million taxpayers. So, there are between 90 to 110 million taxpayers who are either filers or nonfilers about whom the IRS wants information,” Neal wrote in the memo. “The filers will need to receive a paper check unless their direct deposit information can be updated in the IRS portal. The nonfilers may need to file the ‘simple tax return’ and likely include direct deposit information if they want to receive their rebates quickly.”