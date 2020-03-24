In other words, will the fierce urgency of now created by the coronavirus — with the likelihood of massive government spending but also talk of significant changes in how to support a social safety net and regulate modern capitalism — create a template for next fighting the slower-moving public health crisis of climate change? Or will the economic lesson from the pandemic — with President Trump itching to defy his medical experts and proclaim America re-opened for business — instead be a craving for even less-fettered capitalism. If some leaders are willing to sacrifice Grandma to prevent a slowdown, what chance does clean air have?