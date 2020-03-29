Stephen Simon likes to make donuts inspired by current events, but this time, he wasn’t sure exactly how he would.
“I didn’t know if I was going to touch this one because it’s very, very sensitive,” said Simon, owner of JB Bakery in Burlington.
Then he noticed that another bakery in Rochester, N.Y. was making donuts depicting Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the immunologist President Donald Trump frequently calls to the podium at White House briefings to deliver updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
“I saw how the other donut shop did it,” Simon explained. “I said, ‘I can do it better than that.’”
If you want the Fauci donuts at JB’s, go early. Since Simon, who goes by “Steve the Baker,” introduced them Friday, they’ve been selling out every day.
Simon admits that he lost some sleep over the recipe. This Fauci special has butterscotch “COVID cream," “quarantini” sprinkles, and the famous doctor’s face right in the center. The butterscotch is a touch they normally don’t add to cream donuts. That’s to align with the times, Simon said: “Everything now is so unusual.”
These special donuts, which should be available for a couple more weeks, have been popular with nurses, Simon said. Seeing them excited over the new addition makes him glad.
“They’re the ones who are dealing with this on the front lines,” Simon said before returning to making more Fauci dough. “I think everyone in the food industry is doing what they can to help the first responders. This is what JB’s is doing.”