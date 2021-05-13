The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Here’s what you need to know:

Why is the CDC changing its masking policy?

Several recent studies have shown that the vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are highly effective in preventing infection and severe illness from COVID-19 and common variants of the virus. The risk of getting infected without a mask if you have been vaccinated is very low, less than 10%.

What does “fully vaccinated” mean?

People are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-shot vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

Is there anyone who should still wear a mask even though vaccinated?

Individuals with a weak immune system, such as those who have had cancer or an organ transplant, should speak to their doctor before going without a mask because the vaccines might not be as effective for them. People should still wear a mask in certain crowded indoor settings, including buses, planes, and hospitals.

What if I take care of someone who can’t get vaccinated, such as a child?

The CDC’s guidance did not specifically address parents of children under age 12, who are not currently eligible for the vaccine, but says that fully vaccinated individuals can safely be around unvaccinated individuals without a mask. Studies have shown the risk of transmission is low after vaccination.