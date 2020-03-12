Joe Robbins / MCT

Head coach Fred Hoiberg of the Nebraska Cornhuskers reacts against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the first round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2020 in Indianapolis, Ind. Hoiberg left Wednesday’s opening-round loss in the Big Ten tournament early after feeling ill and was taken to the hospital, according to multiple reports.