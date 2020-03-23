The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide closure of all “non-life-sustaining” businesses, clearing the way for enforcement of the order to begin Monday.
The court, late Sunday, denied a petition brought by a Bucks County gun buyer and a Lancaster County gun store owner, who argued that the order enacted to curb the coronavirus’ spread violated their constitutional rights, including a Second Amendment right to bear arms.
As a whole, the appellate court did not offer an explanation for their decision. But Justice Justice David N. Wecht, in a dissenting opinion, raised concerns that gun shops — unlike most other businesses — could not simply move their operations online given the strict regulatory measures in place around firearms sales.
In Pennsylvania, licensed firearms dealers must perform background checks and state law requires that they conduct their business only on licensed premises or lawfully sanctioned gun shows.
“Quite simply, if firearm dealers are not able to conduct any business in-person at their licensed premises, then no transfers of firearms can be completed,” Wecht wrote. “This amounts to an absolute and indefinite prohibition upon the acquisition of firearms by the citizens of this Commonwealth — a result in clear tension with the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution [and] the Pennsylvania Constitution.”
The justice — who court administrators announced last week was in self-quarantine after one of his children tested positive for the coronavirus — was joined in his dissent by Justices Christine Donohue and Kevin M. Dougherty.
They urged the governor to modify his order to allow gun store operators to continue in some form. But instead of a general waiver that would designate gun shops an “essential” or “life-sustaining business,” they suggested some accommodations be made for gun stores similar to those implemented for restaurants, which allow them to offer take-out service but bans dine-in options.
For gun stores, the dissenting justices suggested, in-person business could be limited to only the portion of the sale that must be conducted face-to-face and on a licensed property.
Wolf, a Democrat, ordered all nonessential businesses — excluding staples like grocery stores, pharmacies, laundromats, and restaurants offering takeout or delivery only — to close indefinitely last week.
Though Gov. Wolf’s order has been in effect since Thursday, enforcement by the Pennsylvania State Police and other state agencies was delayed until Monday morning to give businesses time to prepare and the administration to review thousands of waiver requests from companies and industry representatives around the state.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
.