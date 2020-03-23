One suggestion is just to tell employers to pay people whether they’re working or not. And if they’re not working, we’ll reimburse you. Ideally, have the employers give them the $2,000 check and have other people apply for it. So that reduces the burden on the government and shares it in a broader way. If you put the burden more on employers, that would leave maybe 10% of the population that would be uncovered. And getting checks out for 10% of the population rather than 100% is something that we could manage.