Face masks are now a part of our daily lives.
Ever since guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to cover our face to help keep ourselves (and others) safe, we’ve jury-rigged all kinds of face coverings, from using a scarf, to tying a bandanna, to sewing ourselves something fancy (and, if we can’t sew, using safety pins or any other MacGyvered attachments to keep the fabric from falling apart).
That was fine at first. But now as the pandemic stretches into months, it’s a good time to pause and find some ways to make masks work better and be more comfortable.
We’ve gotten a lot of questions about how to do it better. Here’s everything you need to know about wearing a mask right now.
After all, these aren’t just an accessory: they’re protection. Wearing them properly, alongside observing other safety practices like staying at least 6 feet away from people and being diligent about washing our hands, can mean not getting sick, and not getting others sick.
Here’s what you need to know.
It’s not totally necessary to wear a mask outside when you exercise, if you’re sure you can stay away from others. But as more people go for fresh air and exercise, it’s not a bad idea to have one. Exercising comfortably in a mask likely means altering your activities (as masks can make it harder to breathe), and finding one that’s comfortable. A headband to help catch sweat doesn’t hurt, either. Grace Dickinson gives a rundown of everything you need to know.
If you have kids who are older than 2, it’s recommended that they wear a mask when they’re outside the house and going to be in spaces where it’s difficult to social distance. But how do you actually get them to wear one, wear it properly, and keep it on? It’s a challenge. But there are real tips that can make it easier. Among them: Turn it into a game, practice at home, and make sure you’ve got the right size and fit. Grace Dickinson has more on making this new piece of parenting easier.
We get it. It sucks. Wearing glasses and a mask is recipe for foggy glasses. But there are things you can do to be able to wear a mask and also see. Nick Vadala has found a number of solutions, including treating your glasses with soap, altering your mask so that your moist breath doesn’t flow through the top, and more.
Summer in the Philly region is hot enough as it is, even if you’re not wearing a mask. So how do you wear one comfortably when the temperature starts to climb? Nick Vadala has compiled some strategies, including making smart decisions about when to wear one, choosing the right fabric, and bringing extras.
You do need to clean and disinfect your mask. How? How often? Nick Vadala has found the answers: Wash it after every use, in hot water, with your regular laundry. Dry it on high heat, too. Read the full piece for more about what you need to know about keeping your fabric face masks clean.
The short answer: no. You can keep your quarantine beard. You should wear a mask snug to your face, but it doesn’t need a tight seal the way that N95 and respirators do. Nick Vadala dug into the science about beards, coronavirus and masks here.
Check out Jonathan Lai’s printable template for a simple mask, with step-by-step instructions. We have a video that shows how, too.
I can’t sew. Don’t worry. Brandon T. Harden has a roundup of local designers who are making very pretty face masks. They’re not expensive, and they help support local businesses right now.
What do masks ... do? What don’t they do? How effective are they? If you have more questions about masks and the virus, Nick Vadala has dug into the science on masks.