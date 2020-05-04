If you have kids who are older than 2, it’s recommended that they wear a mask when they’re outside the house and going to be in spaces where it’s difficult to social distance. But how do you actually get them to wear one, wear it properly, and keep it on? It’s a challenge. But there are real tips that can make it easier. Among them: Turn it into a game, practice at home, and make sure you’ve got the right size and fit. Grace Dickinson has more on making this new piece of parenting easier.